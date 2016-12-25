Smart bets: The Nth Power

From a spontaneous jam session during New Orleans’ Jazz Fest in 2012, The Nth Power was formed. Drummer Nikki Glaspie is a renowned pop percussionist who toured with Beyonce for five years (she also recently offered her talents through an IAMAVL tutorial), while the other band members bring years of experience in the funk, soul and blues traditions. The result is an upbeat blend of bass, drums and guitar that captures the epicness of gospel and the soulfulness of funk. The band’s latest release, To Be Free: Live, applies the inherent optimism of The Nth Power to our current political climate and encourages the healing powers of music. The Nth Power brings its soulful sound to The Asheville Music Hall, along with Dynamo, on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 9 p.m. $10/$15. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo courtesy of The Nth Power