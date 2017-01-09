Smart bets: The Paper Crowns Band

After putting in guest appearances with Phuncle Sam, Spiro and Nicole Nicolopoulos of The Paper Crowns are joining with members of the group to form a full electric band. The Paper Crowns Band will perform dynamic, improvisational electric blues and psychedelic rock. “In the duo, we are coordinating playing drums with our feet while playing guitar and singing all at the same time,” explains Spiro of the inspiration for the new project. “In the band, we can focus on performing on one instrument at a time, which is less technical and more liberating for improvisation [and] is like having a musical conversation. With this band, the players are all so good that the conversation is always exciting and dynamic.” The Paper Crowns Band will play its first gig at Pisgah Brewing Co. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. Free. pisgahbrewing.com. Photo by Mike Ingram