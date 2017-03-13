Local Jamiroquai tribute group The Space Cowboys & The Cosmic Girls will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a special St. Patrick’s Day show. In its first performance since fall LEAF, the soulful groove band — which contains almost a dozen members — will unveil new songs its musicians have never performed before. Deja Fuze opens the show, and DJ Shake1 will play dance tunes late into the night. “Dancing shoes are required,” promise band founders Keith Harry (bass) and Mikey McCue (drums). “We’ve worked up a bunch of new tunes and are pumped to bring a great show that can’t be seen anywhere else.” Asheville Music Hall hosts the dance party on Friday, March 17, at 9 p.m. Free. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo by Arianna Greenberg
Smart bets: The Space Cowboys & The Cosmic Girls
