Smart bets: The Steel Woods

“When I would go play in my hometown, it seemed that everyone I played with was a bluegrass player, so naturally these Appalachian mountains bled into my sound,” says Jason “Rowdy” Cope, Asheville native and lead guitarist of The Steel Woods. Cope’s history with the genre is discernible in his music, which blends the Southern sounds of old-school bluegrass, outlaw country and bad-boy rock with strong, aching vocals. Along with fellow guitarist Wes Bayliss, Cope will lend support at the local stop for Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke. “I am proud and very thankful to come play Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, where I grew up seeing many concerts that influenced me to be a musician,” Cope says. The Steel Woods open the show on Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. $27.50-$49.50. uscellularcenterasheville.com. Photo by Eric England