Smart bets: The Stump Mutts

By the end of 2016, The Stump Mutts hope to release their fourth album, Dear Silence. “The new songs contain themes about toxic relationships, dealing with anxiety, learning how to let go and frustration with the violence and polarization in this country right now,” says lead singer Neal Ward. “We also added a couple of lighthearted tracks in there about hanging out at the beach and a tongue-in-cheek song about reality TV shows like ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice.’ … We have definitely grown as musicians and as songwriters, focusing on dynamics and musical space in the songs — a ‘less is more’ philosophy.” Those tunes plus selections from the band’s rock catalog will make their way into The Stump Mutts’ set at The Orange Peel on Friday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. Posh Hammer and The Jellyrox open. $5/$7. theorangepeel.net. Photo courtesy of the band