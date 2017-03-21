Smart bets: The Three Davids

Asheville has so many talented musicians, sometimes they have to triple up — like The Three Davids. The group’s musicians, all of whom are local residents, are each nationally recognized, award-winning artists in their own right. David Holt is a four-time Grammy winner, David Wilcox is a prolific singer-songwriter with 18 albums to his name, and David LaMotte is a peace activist and has performed more than 3,000 shows. Together, they form a folk and bluegrass trio. The Three Davids will reunite for a special performance dubbed “The Best Songs You’ve Never Heard.” “It has been so much fun getting ready for this show, sharing some of our favorite obscure songs with each other, and sometimes jumping in to play them together,” says LaMotte of the performance, which takes place at the Diana Wortham Theatre on Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. $35/$25 students and children. dwtheatre.com. Photo by Lynne Harty