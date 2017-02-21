Smart bets: The Vagina Monologues

When Eve Ensler first performed The Vagina Monologues in 1996, it offered an unparalleled, uncensored glimpse into the female experience. Allison Taylor stages an Asheville-based production of the play in an annual charitable event that brings awareness and assistance to local and national anti-violence groups. Ninety percent of this year’s proceeds will benefit Helpmate of Asheville and the remaining 10 percent goes to The Vagina Monologues’ own V-Day Foundation. “Over the past four years, we’ve raised more than $18,000 for local women’s shelters, and we want to continue the momentum,” says Taylor. “This is especially important this year as we see leadership in our own country presenting a total lack of respect for decency toward women.” The benefit production takes place at The Orange Peel on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. $25/$35. $15/$20 students. theorangepeel.net. Photo by Capturing WNC Photography