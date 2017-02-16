Smart bets: Transforming Education Through Hip-Hop Culture

Dr. Christopher Emdin specializes in Reality Pedagogy, a fluid education model that adapts to the student’s cultural experiences. Emdin’s teachings will be the focus of Organic Synergy’s 2017 Winter Forum. Educators and community members of all ages are invited to this free event, which begins with a buffet-style meal followed by a pre-recorded lecture by Emdin. The evening will culminate with a panel discussion hosted by Nex Millen, pictured, founder of musical education firm Organic Synergy. Panelists include Jen Ramming, executive director of the Open Doors of Asheville mentor program and Brian Randall, executive director of the IRL After School Program. Those who attend will receive a copy of Emdin’s book, Urban Science for the Hip-Hop Generation, and a link to the lecture. The forum takes place at the YMI Cultural Center on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. ymiculturalcenter.org. Photo courtesy of Millen