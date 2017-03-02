Smart bets: Valerie June

Valerie June’s entrance to stardom was in 2009 with “$5 Cover,” an MTV web series profiling the vibrant Memphis music scene. June gained national exposure through the series, prompting her move to Brooklyn, where she met Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. Together they produced her third studio album, Pushin’ Against the Stone, which gained critical attention. June’s unique music blends glittering ’60s soul and accessible pop for an ethereal result. Following last fall’s tour with Norah Jones and Sturgill Simpson, she’s on a solo circuit of the country in support of her forthcoming album, The Order of Time, which is set for release March 10. Australian duo Oh Pep! opens June’s show at The Orange Peel on Monday, March 6, at 8 p.m. $17/$20. theorangepeel.net. Photo by Danny Clinch
