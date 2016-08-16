Smart bets: River Valley Blues Festival

Local musician Zuzu Welsh launched his own blues gathering in 2015 to counteract what he viewed as a shaky local festival scene. “I guess you could say this is a benefit for local music,” he told Xpress, noting residents’ readiness to support other community causes. For the second iteration, he’s moving the event from Swannanoa to Asheville and swapping up-and-coming artists for a six-pack of local staples. Andrew Scotchie & The River Rats (pictured) headline the night after sets by Peggy Ratusz and Aaron Price, Riyen Roots and Kenny Dore, Rhoda Weaver and The Soul Mates, Stolen Hearts featuring Pam Taylor and Robert Johnson, and The Zuzu Welsh Band. The Salvage Station, which now offers food and drinks, will host the free riverside shindig on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2 to 10 p.m. salvagestation.com. Photo by Kurt Loveland

