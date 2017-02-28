Smart bets: Women and Craft Wikipedia Edit-a-thon

In the age before the internet, the craft community communicated and collaborated through the publication Craft Horizons. The Center for Craft, Creativity & Design documents the rise and legitimization of craft in its new exhibition, The Good Making of Good Things: Craft Horizons Magazine 1941-1979. The auxiliary programming, like the Women and Craft Wikipedia Edit-a-thon, aims to rewrite history. “Wikipedia is the most popular encyclopedia,” explains grants and programs coordinator Anna Helgeson. “Only 10 percent of Wikipedia editors identify as female, creating a widely acknowledged gender gap on the site.” That means that important contributors to the craft movement, like Craft Horizons editor Rose Slivka, are notably absent. Volunteers will fill gaps on Wikipedia to accurately represent the history of craft. Wiki experts will be on hand for the Edit-a-thon at the center on Saturday, March 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. craftcreativitydesign.org. Image courtesy of CCCD