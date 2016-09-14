Smart bets: WORD

Professional storyteller and motivational speaker David Joe Miller launched WORD in March and has since staged the recurring spoken-word event in various venues around Asheville. “There is no theme,” he says of the typical format, “except for me bringing together traditional storytellers with contemporary story slammers and poetry slammers in one show.” The next iteration features roughly 30-minute sets by three individuals: slam poet Steve Shell (who hosts The Moth StorySLAM at The Mothlight), storyteller and actress Becky Stone and slam poet Jay Ward. “They are free to do whatever they wish,” Miller says. “I have no idea what they’ll present, but I know that it will be powerful, thought-provoking and memorable.” WORD takes place at Trade & Lore Coffee on Friday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. $12/$15. avl.mx/2wf. Photo courtesy of Shell