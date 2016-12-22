Weekend Picks: Friday, Dec. 23 – Sunday, Dec. 25

Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events!
EXHIBITIONS
‘The Wish List Celebration’ at American Folk Art
64 Biltmore Ave., 281-2134, amerifolk.com
FR (11/25) through FR (12/30) – The Wish List Celebration, group exhibition.
‘We’re not who we thought we were’ at RAMP Studio Gallery
821 Riverside Drive
Through SA (12/31) – we’re not who we thought we were, exhibition of the multimedia sculpture by Jameid Ferrin.
‘Beauty + Function: Ceramic Artists in Western North Carolina’ at The Refinery
207 Coxe Ave., ashevillearts.com
Through SA (1/7) – Beauty + Function: Ceramic Artists in Western North Carolina, exhibition.
Winter Group and Small Works Exhibition at Carlton Gallery
10360 Highway 105 S., Banner Elk, carltongallery.com
Through TU (1/17) – Winter Group and Small Works Exhibition.
FRIDAY
Transylvania Community Arts Council
tcarts@comporium.net, tcarts.org
4th FRIDAYS, 5-8pm – Gallery Walk. Held in downtown Brevard. Free to attend.
Lake Julian Festival of Lights
684-0376, david.blynt@buncombecounty.org
Through FR (12/23), 6-8pm – Drive through holiday light show featuring animated and stationary light displays. Twenty percent of ticket sales benefit the Buncombe County Special Olympics. $5 per car/$10 per van/$25 per motor coach. Held at Lake Julian Park, 406 Overlook Road Ext., Arden
THROUGH SATURDAY
‘All is Calm’ at NC Stage Company
15 Stage Lane, 239-0263, ncstage.org
WEDNESDAYS through SATURDAYS until (12/23), 7:30pm – All Is Calm. $16-$40.
‘Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular’ at Magnetic Theatre
375 Depot St., 279-4155, magnetictheatre.org
THURSDAYS through SATURDAYS until (12/23), 7:30pm & WE (12/21), 7:30pm – Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular. $24.
THROUGH SUNDAY
Deck the Trees Benefit
libbafairleigh@gmail.com, facebook.com/montevistahotel
Through SU (12/25), 10am-9pm – Proceeds from donations at this exhibition of unique hand-decorated Christmas trees benefit the Swananoa Valley Christian Ministry Fuel Fund. Free to attend. Held at Monte Vista Hotel, 308 W. State St., Black Mountain
Winter Lights Exhibition
665-2492, ncwinterlights.com
Through SU (1/1), 6-10pm – “Winter Lights,” outdoor holiday lights exhibition. $18/$16 children under 12/Free children under 4. Held at N.C. Arboretum, 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way