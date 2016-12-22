Weekend Picks: Friday, Dec. 23 – Sunday, Dec. 25

Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events!

EXHIBITIONS

‘The Wish List Celebration’ at American Folk Art

64 Biltmore Ave., 281-2134, amerifolk.com

FR (11/25) through FR (12/30) – The Wish List Celebration, group exhibition.



‘We’re not who we thought we were’ at RAMP Studio Gallery

821 Riverside Drive

Through SA (12/31) – we’re not who we thought we were, exhibition of the multimedia sculpture by Jameid Ferrin.

‘Beauty + Function: Ceramic Artists in Western North Carolina’ at The Refinery

207 Coxe Ave., ashevillearts.com

Through SA (1/7) – Beauty + Function: Ceramic Artists in Western North Carolina, exhibition.

Winter Group and Small Works Exhibition at Carlton Gallery

10360 Highway 105 S., Banner Elk, carltongallery.com

Through TU (1/17) – Winter Group and Small Works Exhibition.

FRIDAY

Photo from the Lake Julian Festival of Lights courtesy of the organizers

Transylvania Community Arts Council

tcarts@comporium.net, tcarts.org

4th FRIDAYS, 5-8pm – Gallery Walk. Held in downtown Brevard. Free to attend.

Lake Julian Festival of Lights

684-0376, david.blynt@buncombecounty.org

Through FR (12/23), 6-8pm – Drive through holiday light show featuring animated and stationary light displays. Twenty percent of ticket sales benefit the Buncombe County Special Olympics. $5 per car/$10 per van/$25 per motor coach. Held at Lake Julian Park, 406 Overlook Road Ext., Arden

THROUGH SATURDAY

‘All is Calm’ at NC Stage Company

15 Stage Lane, 239-0263, ncstage.org

WEDNESDAYS through SATURDAYS until (12/23), 7:30pm – All Is Calm. $16-$40.

‘Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular’ at Magnetic Theatre

375 Depot St., 279-4155, magnetictheatre.org

THURSDAYS through SATURDAYS until (12/23), 7:30pm & WE (12/21), 7:30pm – Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular. $24.

THROUGH SUNDAY

Deck the Trees Benefit

libbafairleigh@gmail.com, facebook.com/montevistahotel

Through SU (12/25), 10am-9pm – Proceeds from donations at this exhibition of unique hand-decorated Christmas trees benefit the Swananoa Valley Christian Ministry Fuel Fund. Free to attend. Held at Monte Vista Hotel, 308 W. State St., Black Mountain

Winter Lights Exhibition

665-2492, ncwinterlights.com

Through SU (1/1), 6-10pm – “Winter Lights,” outdoor holiday lights exhibition. $18/$16 children under 12/Free children under 4. Held at N.C. Arboretum, 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way