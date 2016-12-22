Weekend Picks: Friday, Dec. 23 – Sunday, Dec. 25

Posted on by Abigail Griffin
'Meet the Neighbors' by Kent Ambler courtesy of American Folk Art
'Meet the Neighbors' by Kent Ambler courtesy of American Folk Art

Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events!

EXHIBITIONS

‘The Wish List Celebration’ at American Folk Art
64 Biltmore Ave., 281-2134, amerifolk.com
FR (11/25) through FR (12/30) – The Wish List Celebration, group exhibition.

‘We’re not who we thought we were’ at RAMP Studio Gallery
821 Riverside Drive
Through SA (12/31) – we’re not who we thought we were, exhibition of the multimedia sculpture by Jameid Ferrin.

‘Beauty + Function: Ceramic Artists in Western North Carolina’ at The Refinery
207 Coxe Ave., ashevillearts.com
Through SA (1/7) – Beauty + Function: Ceramic Artists in Western North Carolina, exhibition.

Winter Group and Small Works Exhibition at Carlton Gallery
10360 Highway 105 S., Banner Elk, carltongallery.com
Through TU (1/17) – Winter Group and Small Works Exhibition.

FRIDAY

Lake Julian Festival of Lights 2016
Photo from the Lake Julian Festival of Lights courtesy of the organizers

Transylvania Community Arts Council
tcarts@comporium.net, tcarts.org
4th FRIDAYS, 5-8pm – Gallery Walk. Held in downtown Brevard. Free to attend.

Lake Julian Festival of Lights
684-0376, david.blynt@buncombecounty.org
Through FR (12/23), 6-8pm – Drive through holiday light show featuring animated and stationary light displays. Twenty percent of ticket sales benefit the Buncombe County Special Olympics. $5 per car/$10 per van/$25 per motor coach. Held at Lake Julian Park, 406 Overlook Road Ext., Arden

THROUGH SATURDAY

‘All is Calm’ at NC Stage Company
15 Stage Lane, 239-0263, ncstage.org
WEDNESDAYS through SATURDAYS until (12/23), 7:30pm – All Is Calm. $16-$40.

‘Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular’ at Magnetic Theatre
375 Depot St., 279-4155, magnetictheatre.org
THURSDAYS through SATURDAYS until (12/23), 7:30pm & WE (12/21), 7:30pm – Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular. $24.

THROUGH SUNDAY

Deck the Trees Benefit
libbafairleigh@gmail.com, facebook.com/montevistahotel
Through SU (12/25), 10am-9pm – Proceeds from donations at this exhibition of unique hand-decorated Christmas trees benefit the Swananoa Valley Christian Ministry Fuel Fund. Free to attend. Held at Monte Vista Hotel, 308 W. State St., Black Mountain

Winter Lights Exhibition
665-2492, ncwinterlights.com
Through SU (1/1), 6-10pm – “Winter Lights,” outdoor holiday lights exhibition. $18/$16 children under 12/Free children under 4. Held at N.C. Arboretum, 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way

 

SHARE

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.