Weekend Picks: Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 – Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events!

EXHIBITIONS

‘we’re not who we thought we were’ at Ramp Studio Gallery

821 Riverside Drive

Through SA (12/31) – we’re not who we thought we were, exhibition of the multimedia sculpture by Jameid Ferrin.

‘Beauty + Function: Ceramic Artists in Western North Carolina’ at The Refinery

207 Coxe Ave., 258-0710, ashevillearts.com

Through SA (1/7) – Beauty + Function: Ceramic Artists in Western North Carolina, exhibition.

‘Solitude’ by Kevin Beck courtesy of the Carlton Gallery

Winter Group and Small Works Exhibition at Carlton Gallery

10360 Highway 105 S., Banner Elk, 963-4288

Through TU (1/17) – Winter Group and Small Works Exhibition.

‘Woman Made’ at Hickory Museum of Art

243 3rd Ave., NE, Hickory, 327-8576

Through SU (4/23) – Woman Made, exhibition of the works of over 80 women artists.

FRIDAY

Cherokee Lights and Legends Festival

(800) 438-1601

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS through (12/31), 5-10pm – Holiday light display and legends of the Cherokee. Free to attend. Held at Cherokee Tribal Fairgrounds, 545 Tsali Blvd., Cherokee

Jamie Laval’s Celtic Christmas at Tryon Fine Arts Center

34 Melrose Ave., Tryon, 859-8322

FR (12/30), 7pm – “Celtic Christmas,” music, dance, poetry, and stories of the winter solstice with violinist and storyteller Jamie Laval. $26-$30.

‘All is Calm’ Extension at NC Stage Company

15 Stage Lane, 239-0263

Through FR (12/30), 7:30pm – All is Calm. $17-40.

SATURDAY

Winter Lights Exhibition at NC Arboretum

100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, 665-2492, ncwinterlights.com

FR (11/18) through SU (1/1), 6-10pm – “Winter Lights,” outdoor holiday lights exhibition. $18/$16 children under 12/Free children under 4.

Asheville Symphony Orchestra and Chorus: Joyous New Year – Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony

254-7046, ashevillesymphony.org

SA (12/31), 8pm – “Joyous New Year,” concert featuring Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony featuring the Asheville Symphony Chorus and guest soloists. $22 and up. Held at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, 87 Haywood St.

This New Year’s Eve, Urban Dharma Buddhist Center is hosting ‘Endings, Beginnings: A Candlelight Vigil of Release & Renewal.’ The service takes place Saturday, Dec. 31, from 8:30-10 p.m., and is free to the public. Photo courtesy of Urban Dharma.

Endings, Beginnings: A Candlelight Vigil of Release and Renewal at Urban Dharma

29 Page Ave, 225-6422

SA (12/31), 8:30pm – “Endings, Beginnings: A Candlelight Vigil of Release and Renewal,” Buddhist candle-light ceremony. Free to attend.

SUNDAY

17th Annual Asheville Amblers City Walk

ashevilleamblers.com

SU (1/1), 2pm – “Asheville Amblers City Walk,” 5K and 10 walk. Registration at 1:30pm. Meet at the Asheville Visitors Center, 36 Montford Ave.

Gala New Year’s Concert at St. Matthias Church

1 Dundee St., 285-0033

SU (1/1), 3pm – Donations at “An Afternoon in Vienna,” 30-piece chamber orchestra performance with opera singer Katie Ciluffo and dancers benefit St. Matthias Church restoration fund. Free to attend.