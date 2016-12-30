Weekend Picks: Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 – Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events!
EXHIBITIONS
‘we’re not who we thought we were’ at Ramp Studio Gallery
821 Riverside Drive
Through SA (12/31) – we’re not who we thought we were, exhibition of the multimedia sculpture by Jameid Ferrin.
‘Beauty + Function: Ceramic Artists in Western North Carolina’ at The Refinery
207 Coxe Ave., 258-0710, ashevillearts.com
Through SA (1/7) – Beauty + Function: Ceramic Artists in Western North Carolina, exhibition.
Winter Group and Small Works Exhibition at Carlton Gallery
10360 Highway 105 S., Banner Elk, 963-4288
Through TU (1/17) – Winter Group and Small Works Exhibition.
‘Woman Made’ at Hickory Museum of Art
243 3rd Ave., NE, Hickory, 327-8576
Through SU (4/23) – Woman Made, exhibition of the works of over 80 women artists.
FRIDAY
Cherokee Lights and Legends Festival
(800) 438-1601
FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS through (12/31), 5-10pm – Holiday light display and legends of the Cherokee. Free to attend. Held at Cherokee Tribal Fairgrounds, 545 Tsali Blvd., Cherokee
Jamie Laval’s Celtic Christmas at Tryon Fine Arts Center
34 Melrose Ave., Tryon, 859-8322
FR (12/30), 7pm – “Celtic Christmas,” music, dance, poetry, and stories of the winter solstice with violinist and storyteller Jamie Laval. $26-$30.
‘All is Calm’ Extension at NC Stage Company
15 Stage Lane, 239-0263
Through FR (12/30), 7:30pm – All is Calm. $17-40.
SATURDAY
Winter Lights Exhibition at NC Arboretum
100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, 665-2492, ncwinterlights.com
FR (11/18) through SU (1/1), 6-10pm – “Winter Lights,” outdoor holiday lights exhibition. $18/$16 children under 12/Free children under 4.
Asheville Symphony Orchestra and Chorus: Joyous New Year – Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony
254-7046, ashevillesymphony.org
SA (12/31), 8pm – “Joyous New Year,” concert featuring Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony featuring the Asheville Symphony Chorus and guest soloists. $22 and up. Held at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, 87 Haywood St.
Endings, Beginnings: A Candlelight Vigil of Release and Renewal at Urban Dharma
29 Page Ave, 225-6422
SA (12/31), 8:30pm – “Endings, Beginnings: A Candlelight Vigil of Release and Renewal,” Buddhist candle-light ceremony. Free to attend.
SUNDAY
17th Annual Asheville Amblers City Walk
ashevilleamblers.com
SU (1/1), 2pm – “Asheville Amblers City Walk,” 5K and 10 walk. Registration at 1:30pm. Meet at the Asheville Visitors Center, 36 Montford Ave.
Gala New Year’s Concert at St. Matthias Church
1 Dundee St., 285-0033
SU (1/1), 3pm – Donations at “An Afternoon in Vienna,” 30-piece chamber orchestra performance with opera singer Katie Ciluffo and dancers benefit St. Matthias Church restoration fund. Free to attend.