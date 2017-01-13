Weekend Picks: Friday, Jan. 13 – Sunday, Jan. 15

Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events!
FRIDAY
‘Zola Marcus: Kinetic Origins’ at Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center
56 Broadway, 828-350-8484, blackmountaincollege.org
FR (1/13) through SA (5/13) – Zola Marcus: Kinetic Origins, exhibition of the paintings of Zola Marcus. Reception: Friday, Jan. 13, 5:30-8pm.
‘Hamilton’ Trivia Night at Malaprop’s
55 Haywood St., 828-254-6734, malaprops.com
FR (1/13), 6pm – “Hamilton Trivia Night,” with raffle, refreshments and prizes. Free to attend.
Nasty Women Exhibition at Clayspace Co-op
119 Roberts St., facebook.com/Clayspace-Co-op-49402627590/
FR (1/13), 6-9pm – Proceeds from sales at the Nasty Women exhibition of art benefit Planned Parenthood. Free to attend.
SATURDAY
Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast
281-1624, mlkasheville.org/annual-prayer-breakfast/
SA (1/14), 8am – Proceeds from this prayer breakfast with keynote speaker Patricia Russell-McCloud benefit the Martin Luther King Association of Asheville and Buncombe County. $25/$35 patron tickets. Held at Crowne Plaza Resort, 1 Resort Drive
GreenWorks Hard 2 Recycle Event
254-1776, ashevillegreenworks.org
SA (1/14), 10am-2pm – “Hard 2 Recycle,” event for the public to drop off hard to recycle items. Free. Held at Aaron’s Rent to Own, 1298 Patton Ave.
Storytime and Activities Featuring ‘How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets?’
296-7335, stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2347
SA (1/14), 11am – Storytime and activities featuring the book, How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets? Free to attend. Held at Barnes and Noble Booksellers Asheville Mall, 3 S. Tunnel Road
‘Zola Marcus’ Discussion at Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center
56 Broadway, 828-350-8484, blackmountaincollege.org
SA (1/14), 2pm – “Zola Marcus,” discussion by Dr. Eva Bares, Professor James H. Ottaway and Julie Feinsilver, niece of painter Zola Marcus,. $5/Free for members and students.
‘A Rich Blend’ Benefit Piano Concert w/ Christopher Tavernier
692-1082, hendersonvilletheatre.org
SA (1/14), 4pm – Proceeds from “A Rich Blend,” piano concert with Christopher Tavernier playing piano masterpieces, benefit the Hendersonville Community Theatre. $20-$5,000. Held at Hendersonville Community Theatre, 229 S. Washington St.
Sierra Hull Concert at Tryon Fine Arts Center
34 Melrose Ave., Tryon, 828- 859-8322, tryonarts.org
SA (1/14), 8pm – Sierra Hull, Americana concert. $17-$35.
Asheville Symphony Masterworks: ‘Eine Kleine Rhine Musik’
254-7046, ashevillesymphony.org
SA (1/14), 8pm – Masterworks Series: “Eine Kleine Rhine Musik,” concert featuring music from Germanic composers Brahms, Haydn, and Schumann. $22 and up. Held at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, 87 Haywood St.
‘The Great American Strip-Off!’ Held at The Magnetic Theatre
375 Depot St., 279-4155, themagnetictheatre.org
THURSDAYS through SATURDAYS (1/5) until (1/21), 9pm – “The Great American Strip-Off,” burlesque improvisation. $24/$21 advance.
SUNDAY
Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) at 35below
35 E. Walnut St., 828-254-1320, ashevilletheatre.org
FRIDAYS through SUNDAYS (1/6) until (1/22) – Musical of Musicals (The Musical!). Fri. & Sat.: 7:30pm, Sun.: 2:30pm. $20.
Writers at Home Series w/ Tommy Hays
828-254-6734, malaprops.com
SU (1/15), 3pm – “Writers at Home Series” with Tommy Hays and work from The Great Smokies Review. Free to attend. Held at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Cafe, 55 Haywood St.
‘Cappuccino’ Benefit Piano Concert w/ Christopher Tavernier
828-692-1082, hendersonvilletheatre.org
SU (1/15), 4pm – Proceeds from “Cappuccino,” piano and clarinet concert with Christopher Tavernier and Matthew Hanna, benefit the Hendersonville Community Theatre. $20-$5,000. Held at Hendersonville Community Theatre, 229 S. Washington St., Hendersonville
Celebration Singers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. concert
230-5778, singasheville.org
SU (1/15), 4pm – “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Concert.” Admission by donation. Held at First Congregational UCC of Asheville, 20 Oak St.