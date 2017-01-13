Weekend Picks: Friday, Jan. 13 – Sunday, Jan. 15

Beginning today, Friday, Jan. 13 and running through Saturday, May 13, The Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center is hosting the Zola Marcus: Kinetic Origins exhibition, which includes Zola Marcus’ early representational and Cubist works as well as his more abstract later paintings. Marcus attended the 1953 Summer Institute at Black Mountain College and the show explores the impact that his short time at the college had on his life and practice and how his work has contributed to the college and its legacy. Untitled painting by Zola Marcus courtesy of the Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center.
FRIDAY

‘Zola Marcus: Kinetic Origins’ at Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center
56 Broadway, 828-350-8484, blackmountaincollege.org
FR (1/13) through SA (5/13) – Zola Marcus: Kinetic Origins, exhibition of the paintings of Zola Marcus. Reception: Friday, Jan. 13, 5:30-8pm.

‘Hamilton’ Trivia Night at Malaprop’s
55 Haywood St., 828-254-6734, malaprops.com
FR (1/13), 6pm – “Hamilton Trivia Night,” with raffle, refreshments and prizes. Free to attend.

Nasty Women Exhibition at Clayspace Co-op
119 Roberts St., facebook.com/Clayspace-Co-op-49402627590/
FR (1/13), 6-9pm – Proceeds from sales at the Nasty Women exhibition of art benefit Planned Parenthood. Free to attend.

SATURDAY

Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast
281-1624, mlkasheville.org/annual-prayer-breakfast/
SA (1/14), 8am – Proceeds from this prayer breakfast with keynote speaker Patricia Russell-McCloud benefit the Martin Luther King Association of Asheville and Buncombe County. $25/$35 patron tickets. Held at Crowne Plaza Resort, 1 Resort Drive

The Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast takes place this Saturday, Jan. 14 with keynote speaker Patricia Russell-McCloud. Photo of Russell-McCloud courtesy of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Association of Asheville & Buncombe County
GreenWorks Hard 2 Recycle Event
254-1776, ashevillegreenworks.org
SA (1/14), 10am-2pm – “Hard 2 Recycle,” event for the public to drop off hard to recycle items. Free. Held at Aaron’s Rent to Own, 1298 Patton Ave.

Storytime and Activities Featuring ‘How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets?’
296-7335, stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2347
SA (1/14), 11am – Storytime and activities featuring the book, How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets? Free to attend. Held at Barnes and Noble Booksellers Asheville Mall, 3 S. Tunnel Road

‘Zola Marcus’ Discussion at Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center
56 Broadway, 828-350-8484, blackmountaincollege.org
SA (1/14), 2pm – “Zola Marcus,” discussion by Dr. Eva Bares, Professor James H. Ottaway and Julie Feinsilver, niece of painter Zola Marcus,. $5/Free for members and students.

‘A Rich Blend’ Benefit Piano Concert w/ Christopher Tavernier
692-1082, hendersonvilletheatre.org
SA (1/14), 4pm – Proceeds from “A Rich Blend,” piano concert with Christopher Tavernier playing piano masterpieces, benefit the Hendersonville Community Theatre. $20-$5,000. Held at Hendersonville Community Theatre, 229 S. Washington St.

Sierra Hull Concert at Tryon Fine Arts Center
34 Melrose Ave., Tryon, 828- 859-8322, tryonarts.org
SA (1/14), 8pm – Sierra Hull, Americana concert. $17-$35.

Cellist Cicely Parnas is featured in this Saturday's Asheville Symphony Masterworks concert, 'Eine Kleine Rhine Musik.' Photo of Parnas courtesy of the Asheville Symphony
Asheville Symphony Masterworks: ‘Eine Kleine Rhine Musik’
254-7046, ashevillesymphony.org
SA (1/14), 8pm – Masterworks Series: “Eine Kleine Rhine Musik,” concert featuring music from Germanic composers Brahms, Haydn, and Schumann. $22 and up. Held at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, 87 Haywood St.

‘The Great American Strip-Off!’ Held at The Magnetic Theatre
375 Depot St., 279-4155, themagnetictheatre.org
THURSDAYS through SATURDAYS (1/5) until (1/21), 9pm – “The Great American Strip-Off,” burlesque improvisation. $24/$21 advance.

SUNDAY

Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) at 35below
35 E. Walnut St., 828-254-1320, ashevilletheatre.org
FRIDAYS through SUNDAYS (1/6) until (1/22) – Musical of Musicals (The Musical!). Fri. & Sat.: 7:30pm, Sun.: 2:30pm. $20.

Writers at Home Series w/ Tommy Hays
828-254-6734, malaprops.com
SU (1/15), 3pm – “Writers at Home Series” with Tommy Hays and work from The Great Smokies Review. Free to attend. Held at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Cafe, 55 Haywood St.

'Cappuccino' Benefit Piano Concert w/ Christopher Tavernier
828-692-1082, hendersonvilletheatre.org
SU (1/15), 4pm – Proceeds from “Cappuccino,” piano and clarinet concert with Christopher Tavernier and Matthew Hanna, benefit the Hendersonville Community Theatre. $20-$5,000. Held at Hendersonville Community Theatre, 229 S. Washington St., Hendersonville

Celebration Singers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. concert
230-5778, singasheville.org
SU (1/15), 4pm – “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Concert.” Admission by donation. Held at First Congregational UCC of Asheville, 20 Oak St.

 

