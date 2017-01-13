Weekend Picks: Friday, Jan. 13 – Sunday, Jan. 15

Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events!

FRIDAY

‘Zola Marcus: Kinetic Origins’ at Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center

56 Broadway, 828-350-8484, blackmountaincollege.org

FR (1/13) through SA (5/13) – Zola Marcus: Kinetic Origins, exhibition of the paintings of Zola Marcus. Reception: Friday, Jan. 13, 5:30-8pm.

‘Hamilton’ Trivia Night at Malaprop’s

55 Haywood St., 828-254-6734, malaprops.com

FR (1/13), 6pm – “Hamilton Trivia Night,” with raffle, refreshments and prizes. Free to attend.

Nasty Women Exhibition at Clayspace Co-op

119 Roberts St., facebook.com/Clayspace-Co-op-49402627590/

FR (1/13), 6-9pm – Proceeds from sales at the Nasty Women exhibition of art benefit Planned Parenthood. Free to attend.

SATURDAY

Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast

281-1624, mlkasheville.org/annual-prayer-breakfast/

SA (1/14), 8am – Proceeds from this prayer breakfast with keynote speaker Patricia Russell-McCloud benefit the Martin Luther King Association of Asheville and Buncombe County. $25/$35 patron tickets. Held at Crowne Plaza Resort, 1 Resort Drive

GreenWorks Hard 2 Recycle Event

254-1776, ashevillegreenworks.org

SA (1/14), 10am-2pm – “Hard 2 Recycle,” event for the public to drop off hard to recycle items. Free. Held at Aaron’s Rent to Own, 1298 Patton Ave.

Storytime and Activities Featuring ‘How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets?’

296-7335, stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2347

SA (1/14), 11am – Storytime and activities featuring the book, How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets? Free to attend. Held at Barnes and Noble Booksellers Asheville Mall, 3 S. Tunnel Road

‘Zola Marcus’ Discussion at Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center

56 Broadway, 828-350-8484, blackmountaincollege.org

SA (1/14), 2pm – “Zola Marcus,” discussion by Dr. Eva Bares, Professor James H. Ottaway and Julie Feinsilver, niece of painter Zola Marcus,. $5/Free for members and students.

‘A Rich Blend’ Benefit Piano Concert w/ Christopher Tavernier

692-1082, hendersonvilletheatre.org

SA (1/14), 4pm – Proceeds from “A Rich Blend,” piano concert with Christopher Tavernier playing piano masterpieces, benefit the Hendersonville Community Theatre. $20-$5,000. Held at Hendersonville Community Theatre, 229 S. Washington St.

Sierra Hull Concert at Tryon Fine Arts Center

34 Melrose Ave., Tryon, 828- 859-8322, tryonarts.org

SA (1/14), 8pm – Sierra Hull, Americana concert. $17-$35.

Asheville Symphony Masterworks: ‘Eine Kleine Rhine Musik’

254-7046, ashevillesymphony.org

SA (1/14), 8pm – Masterworks Series: “Eine Kleine Rhine Musik,” concert featuring music from Germanic composers Brahms, Haydn, and Schumann. $22 and up. Held at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, 87 Haywood St.

‘The Great American Strip-Off!’ Held at The Magnetic Theatre

375 Depot St., 279-4155, themagnetictheatre.org

THURSDAYS through SATURDAYS (1/5) until (1/21), 9pm – “The Great American Strip-Off,” burlesque improvisation. $24/$21 advance.

SUNDAY

Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) at 35below

35 E. Walnut St., 828-254-1320, ashevilletheatre.org

FRIDAYS through SUNDAYS (1/6) until (1/22) – Musical of Musicals (The Musical!). Fri. & Sat.: 7:30pm, Sun.: 2:30pm. $20.

Writers at Home Series w/ Tommy Hays

828-254-6734, malaprops.com

SU (1/15), 3pm – “Writers at Home Series” with Tommy Hays and work from The Great Smokies Review. Free to attend. Held at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Cafe, 55 Haywood St.

‘Cappuccino’ Benefit Piano Concert w/ Christopher Tavernier

828-692-1082, hendersonvilletheatre.org

SU (1/15), 4pm – Proceeds from “Cappuccino,” piano and clarinet concert with Christopher Tavernier and Matthew Hanna, benefit the Hendersonville Community Theatre. $20-$5,000. Held at Hendersonville Community Theatre, 229 S. Washington St., Hendersonville

Celebration Singers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. concert

230-5778, singasheville.org

SU (1/15), 4pm – “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Concert.” Admission by donation. Held at First Congregational UCC of Asheville, 20 Oak St.