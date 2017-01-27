Weekend Picks: Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan 29

Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events!

FRIDAY

Science Pub: Meet Your Dog An Introduction to the Science Underlying Your Dog’s Behavior

254-7162, ashevillescience.org

FR (1/27), 5:30pm – Science Pub: “Meet Your Dog An Introduction to the Science Underlying Your Dog’s Behavior,” presentation by Kim Brophey, applied ethologist. Free to attend. Held at The Collider, 1 Haywood St., Suite 401

‘Love Letters’ at Hart Theatre

250 Pigeon St., Waynesville, harttheater.org

FRIDAY through SUNDAY (1/27) until (1/29) – Love Letters, romantic drama. Fri. & Sat.: 7:30pm. Sun.: 2pm. $10/$6 students.

Classic World Cinema at Flood Gallery Fine Arts Center

2160 US Hwy 70, Swannanoa, 828-273-3332, floodgallery.org

FR (1/27), 8pm – Classic World Cinema: Turtles Can Fly, film screening. Free to attend.

‘Contemporary Modernist’ at Tryon Fine Arts Center

34 Melrose Ave., Tryon, 828- 859-8322, tryonarts.org

FR (1/27) through SA (3/4) – Contemporary Modernist, paintings by Eric McRay. Reception: Friday, Jan. 27, 5-7pm.

SATURDAY

Join World Peas Animation on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, for 30-minutes of stop-motion animations followed by an hour of live action shorts — all made in and around Asheville by kids. Photo from World Peas Animation.

Asheville Kids Make Movies!!!

675 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, 828-254-1281, facebook.com/events/206501123089405/

SA (1/28), 10:30am-noon – “Asheville Kids Make Movies,” event featuring stop-motion animations and live action shorts made by Asheville area children. $3/$10 per family.

Fletcher Annual Chili Cook-Off

687-0751, fletcherparks.org

SA (1/28), 11:30am-2pm – Donations collected at this chili competition and tasting benefit the Fletcher Park Development Fund which helps improve Fletcher parks. Free to attend. Held at Veritas Christian Academy, 17 Cane Creek Road, Fletcher

Bright Star Theatre presents African folk tales this Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. at the West Asheville Library. Photo of Brandon Godfrey and Todnee Jeffries, from Bright Star Theatre.

Bright Star Touring Theatre Presents ‘African Folktales’

buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library

SA (1/28), 1pm – African Folktales, presented by Bright Star Touring Theatre. For ages 3 and up. Registration required. Free. Held at West Asheville Library, 942 Haywood Road

Body Language Class

828-761-2001 ext. 315, ashevillehumane.org

SA (1/28), 1-2:30pm – “Body Language Class,” with dog behaviorist. Free to attend. Held at Sanctuary Brewing Company, 147 1st Ave., Hendersonville

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Folkmoot

452-2997, folkmootusa.org

SA (1/28), 6-8pm – “Chinese New Year Celebration,” with dinner, crafts and traditional activities. $10/$8 children/$35 for families of four or more. Held at Folkmoot Friendship Center, 112 Virginia Ave., Waynesville

The award-winning bluegrass band, ClayBank, is coming to Mars Hill Radio Theatre in Mars Hill on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.

Clay Bank Bluegrass Concert at Mars Hill Radio Theatre

70 N. Main Street Mars Hill, 828-747-9664, marshillradiotheatre.org

SA (1/28), 7pm – Clay Bank, bluegrass. $10.

Dancing with the Asheville Stars at Diana Wortham Center

2 S. Pack Square Asheville, 828-257-4530, dwtheatre.com

SA (1/28), 7pm – “Dancing with the Asheville Stars,” professional and student dance performances. $20/$10 students & children.

NC Stage Company: ‘Jeeves in Bloom’

15 Stage Lane Asheville, 828-239-0263

WEDNESDAYS through SATURDAYS (1/25) until (2/19), 7:30pm – Jeeves In Bloom. $14-$60.

‘Tripping the Light Fantastic’ Exhibition at Tryon Fine Arts Center

49 S. Trade St., Tryon, 828-859-2828

SA (1/28) through WE (3/10) – Tripping the Light Fantastic, exhibiton of the art of Veronika Hart and Dabney Mahanes. Reception: Saturday, Jan. 28, 5pm.

SUNDAY

Enjoy the sounds of Tim Doyle Quartet and the Aaron Price Quartet at the WNC Solidarity Concert this Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. 100 percent of proceeds from the concert go to the Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy.

Monthly Vaccine Clinic at Asheville Humane Society

14 Forever Friend Lane, 828-761-2001, ashevillehumane.org

SU (1/29), 11am-2pm – Monthly vaccine clinic for pets. $10-$15 per procedure (cash only).

WNC Solidarity Concert featuring Tim Doyle and Aaron Price

254-9277, facebook.com/wncsolidarityconcertseries/

SU (1/29), 3-5pm – Proceeds from the WNC Solidarity Concert featuring live music by Tim Doyle and Aaron Price benefit the Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy . $10. Held at The BLOCK off biltmore, 39 South Market St.