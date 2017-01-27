Weekend Picks: Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan 29

Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events!
FRIDAY
Science Pub: Meet Your Dog An Introduction to the Science Underlying Your Dog’s Behavior
254-7162, ashevillescience.org
FR (1/27), 5:30pm – Science Pub: “Meet Your Dog An Introduction to the Science Underlying Your Dog’s Behavior,” presentation by Kim Brophey, applied ethologist. Free to attend. Held at The Collider, 1 Haywood St., Suite 401
‘Love Letters’ at Hart Theatre
250 Pigeon St., Waynesville, harttheater.org
FRIDAY through SUNDAY (1/27) until (1/29) – Love Letters, romantic drama. Fri. & Sat.: 7:30pm. Sun.: 2pm. $10/$6 students.
Classic World Cinema at Flood Gallery Fine Arts Center
2160 US Hwy 70, Swannanoa, 828-273-3332, floodgallery.org
FR (1/27), 8pm – Classic World Cinema: Turtles Can Fly, film screening. Free to attend.
‘Contemporary Modernist’ at Tryon Fine Arts Center
34 Melrose Ave., Tryon, 828- 859-8322, tryonarts.org
FR (1/27) through SA (3/4) – Contemporary Modernist, paintings by Eric McRay. Reception: Friday, Jan. 27, 5-7pm.
SATURDAY
Asheville Kids Make Movies!!!
675 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, 828-254-1281, facebook.com/events/206501123089405/
SA (1/28), 10:30am-noon – “Asheville Kids Make Movies,” event featuring stop-motion animations and live action shorts made by Asheville area children. $3/$10 per family.
Fletcher Annual Chili Cook-Off
687-0751, fletcherparks.org
SA (1/28), 11:30am-2pm – Donations collected at this chili competition and tasting benefit the Fletcher Park Development Fund which helps improve Fletcher parks. Free to attend. Held at Veritas Christian Academy, 17 Cane Creek Road, Fletcher
Bright Star Touring Theatre Presents ‘African Folktales’
buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/library
SA (1/28), 1pm – African Folktales, presented by Bright Star Touring Theatre. For ages 3 and up. Registration required. Free. Held at West Asheville Library, 942 Haywood Road
Body Language Class
828-761-2001 ext. 315, ashevillehumane.org
SA (1/28), 1-2:30pm – “Body Language Class,” with dog behaviorist. Free to attend. Held at Sanctuary Brewing Company, 147 1st Ave., Hendersonville
Celebrate Chinese New Year at Folkmoot
452-2997, folkmootusa.org
SA (1/28), 6-8pm – “Chinese New Year Celebration,” with dinner, crafts and traditional activities. $10/$8 children/$35 for families of four or more. Held at Folkmoot Friendship Center, 112 Virginia Ave., Waynesville
Clay Bank Bluegrass Concert at Mars Hill Radio Theatre
70 N. Main Street Mars Hill, 828-747-9664, marshillradiotheatre.org
SA (1/28), 7pm – Clay Bank, bluegrass. $10.
Dancing with the Asheville Stars at Diana Wortham Center
2 S. Pack Square Asheville, 828-257-4530, dwtheatre.com
SA (1/28), 7pm – “Dancing with the Asheville Stars,” professional and student dance performances. $20/$10 students & children.
NC Stage Company: ‘Jeeves in Bloom’
15 Stage Lane Asheville, 828-239-0263
WEDNESDAYS through SATURDAYS (1/25) until (2/19), 7:30pm – Jeeves In Bloom. $14-$60.
‘Tripping the Light Fantastic’ Exhibition at Tryon Fine Arts Center
49 S. Trade St., Tryon, 828-859-2828
SA (1/28) through WE (3/10) – Tripping the Light Fantastic, exhibiton of the art of Veronika Hart and Dabney Mahanes. Reception: Saturday, Jan. 28, 5pm.
SUNDAY
Monthly Vaccine Clinic at Asheville Humane Society
14 Forever Friend Lane, 828-761-2001, ashevillehumane.org
SU (1/29), 11am-2pm – Monthly vaccine clinic for pets. $10-$15 per procedure (cash only).
WNC Solidarity Concert featuring Tim Doyle and Aaron Price
254-9277, facebook.com/wncsolidarityconcertseries/
SU (1/29), 3-5pm – Proceeds from the WNC Solidarity Concert featuring live music by Tim Doyle and Aaron Price benefit the Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy . $10. Held at The BLOCK off biltmore, 39 South Market St.