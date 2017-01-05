Weekend Picks: Friday, Jan. 6 – Sunday, Jan 8

Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events!

EXHIBITIONS

‘Running From Madness’ at PUSH Skate Shop

25 Patton Ave., 225-5509, facebook.com/PushSkateShop/

Through MO (1/23) – Running From Madness, a group show curated by Maxx Feist.

Lisa Klakulak Jewelry Exhibition at Mora Contemporary Jewelry

9 Walnut St., 575-2294, moracollection.com

Through TU (1/31) – Exhibition of the jewelry of Lisa Klakulak.

Transylvania Vocational Services Exhibit @ TC Arts Council

349 S. Caldwell St., Brevard, 884-2787, tcarts.org

Through FR (1/13) – Transylvania Vocational Services art exhibition. Opening reception: Friday, Jan. 6, noon.

FRIDAY

“Caz-Ma-Tazz.” a special musical event featuring three amazing rock-n-roll bands to benefit family members who lost everything in Hurricane Matthew, is being held at the Salvage Station on Friday, Jan. 6 beginning at 7 p.m. The event will be headlined by Artimus Pyle and Friends and will also feature performances by David Earl and the Plowshares and Chappell. Photo of Artiumus Pyle and Friends courtesy of the organizers.

Caz-Ma-Tazz, A Benefit for Hurricane Matthew Victims w/ Artimus Pyle & Friends and More!

eventbrite.com/e/caz-ma-tazz-a-benefit-for-hurricane-matthew-victims-ft-artimus-pyle-and-friends-more-tickets-29896867335

FR (1/6), 6-11pm – Proceeds from “Caz-Ma-Tazz” musical event featuring Artimus Pyle and Friends, David Earl and the Plowshares and Chappell benefit Hurricane Matthew victims. $15/$12 advance. Held at Salvage Station, 468 Riverside Drive

Robert Hicks Author Event at Malaprops Bookstore and Cafe

55 Haywood St., 254-6734, malaprops.com

FR (1/6), 6pm – Robert Hicks presents his novel, The Orphan Mother. Free to attend.

The public is invited to join PARI astronomers for special night sky viewing opportunities four times in January: Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 6, Jan. 7, Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. The events are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on the PARI campus. Reservations are required and can be made at www.pari.edu. For more information contact Sarah Chappell at 828-862-5554 or schappell@pari.edu.

Stargazing at Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute

1 PARI Drive, Rosman, 862-5554, pari.edu

FR (1/6) & SA (1/7), 6-8pm – Stargazing event featuring observations of the crescent Moon, Venus and Mars. Registration required. $15.

Asheville Mardi Gras 12th Night!!

335-3986, ashevillemardigras.org

FR (1/6), 7pm – 7-11pm – “12th Night Celebration” with the crowning of the queen and king of Asheville Mardi Gras. $10. Held at Club Eleven on Grove, 11 Grove St.

Classic World Cinema at Flood Gallery Fine Art Center

2160 US Hwy 70, Swannanoa, 273-3332, floodgallery.org

FR (1/6), 8pm – I was born, but…, film screening. Free to attend.

SATURDAY

‘The Great American Strip-Off!’ at The Magnetic Theatre

375 Depot St., 279-4155, themagnetictheatre.org

THURSDAYS through SATURDAYS (1/5) until (1/21), 9pm – “The Great American Strip-Off,” burlesque improvisation. $24/$21 advance.

‘Intro to Beekeeping’ at Hendersonville Community Coop

715 S. Grove St., Hendersonville, 693-0505, hendersonville.coop

SA (1/7), 11am-noon – “Intro to Beekeeping,” workshop. Free to attend.

Milton Harkey Bluegrass presents Dailey and Vincent at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center

1913 Hickory Blvd., SE Lenior, broyhillcenter.com

SA (1/7), 7:30pm – Milton Harkey Bluegrass presents Dailey and Vincent. $29/$13 students & children.

‘Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)’ at 35below

35 E. Walnut St., 254-1320, ashevilletheatre.org

FRIDAYS through SUNDAYS (1/6) until (1/22) – Musical of Musicals (The Musical!). Fri. & Sat.: 7:30pm, Sun.: 2:30pm. $20.

SUNDAY

Crazy Escapes: An Escape Artist Production at NC Stage Company

15 Stage Lane, 239-0263, ncstage.org

WEDNESDAY through SUNDAY (1/4) until (1/8) – Crazy Escapes: An Escape Artist Production. Performance featuring escape artist Eugene Mullins. Wed.-Sat.: 7:30pm. Sun.: 2pm. $15/$10 children.

‘POETRIO’ at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Cafe

55 Haywood St., 254-6734, malaprops.com

SU (1/8), 3pm – “POETRIO,” Poetry readings by Jessica Jacobs and Anne Maren-Hogan. Free to attend.

The Madison County Arts Council presents The Kruger Brothers in Concert

90 S. Main St., Marshall, 649-1301, marshallcountyarts.com

SU (1/8), 4pm – Proceeds from this concert featuring The Kruger Brothers benefit The Madison County Arts Council. $35.