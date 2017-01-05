Weekend Picks: Friday, Jan. 6 – Sunday, Jan 8

Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events!
EXHIBITIONS
‘Running From Madness’ at PUSH Skate Shop
25 Patton Ave., 225-5509, facebook.com/PushSkateShop/
Through MO (1/23) – Running From Madness, a group show curated by Maxx Feist.
Lisa Klakulak Jewelry Exhibition at Mora Contemporary Jewelry
9 Walnut St., 575-2294, moracollection.com
Through TU (1/31) – Exhibition of the jewelry of Lisa Klakulak.
Transylvania Vocational Services Exhibit @ TC Arts Council
349 S. Caldwell St., Brevard, 884-2787, tcarts.org
Through FR (1/13) – Transylvania Vocational Services art exhibition. Opening reception: Friday, Jan. 6, noon.
FRIDAY
Caz-Ma-Tazz, A Benefit for Hurricane Matthew Victims w/ Artimus Pyle & Friends and More!
eventbrite.com/e/caz-ma-tazz-a-benefit-for-hurricane-matthew-victims-ft-artimus-pyle-and-friends-more-tickets-29896867335
FR (1/6), 6-11pm – Proceeds from “Caz-Ma-Tazz” musical event featuring Artimus Pyle and Friends, David Earl and the Plowshares and Chappell benefit Hurricane Matthew victims. $15/$12 advance. Held at Salvage Station, 468 Riverside Drive
Robert Hicks Author Event at Malaprops Bookstore and Cafe
55 Haywood St., 254-6734, malaprops.com
FR (1/6), 6pm – Robert Hicks presents his novel, The Orphan Mother. Free to attend.
Stargazing at Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute
1 PARI Drive, Rosman, 862-5554, pari.edu
FR (1/6) & SA (1/7), 6-8pm – Stargazing event featuring observations of the crescent Moon, Venus and Mars. Registration required. $15.
Asheville Mardi Gras 12th Night!!
335-3986, ashevillemardigras.org
FR (1/6), 7pm – 7-11pm – “12th Night Celebration” with the crowning of the queen and king of Asheville Mardi Gras. $10. Held at Club Eleven on Grove, 11 Grove St.
Classic World Cinema at Flood Gallery Fine Art Center
2160 US Hwy 70, Swannanoa, 273-3332, floodgallery.org
FR (1/6), 8pm – I was born, but…, film screening. Free to attend.
SATURDAY
‘The Great American Strip-Off!’ at The Magnetic Theatre
375 Depot St., 279-4155, themagnetictheatre.org
THURSDAYS through SATURDAYS (1/5) until (1/21), 9pm – “The Great American Strip-Off,” burlesque improvisation. $24/$21 advance.
‘Intro to Beekeeping’ at Hendersonville Community Coop
715 S. Grove St., Hendersonville, 693-0505, hendersonville.coop
SA (1/7), 11am-noon – “Intro to Beekeeping,” workshop. Free to attend.
Milton Harkey Bluegrass presents Dailey and Vincent at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
1913 Hickory Blvd., SE Lenior, broyhillcenter.com
SA (1/7), 7:30pm – Milton Harkey Bluegrass presents Dailey and Vincent. $29/$13 students & children.
‘Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)’ at 35below
35 E. Walnut St., 254-1320, ashevilletheatre.org
FRIDAYS through SUNDAYS (1/6) until (1/22) – Musical of Musicals (The Musical!). Fri. & Sat.: 7:30pm, Sun.: 2:30pm. $20.
SUNDAY
Crazy Escapes: An Escape Artist Production at NC Stage Company
15 Stage Lane, 239-0263, ncstage.org
WEDNESDAY through SUNDAY (1/4) until (1/8) – Crazy Escapes: An Escape Artist Production. Performance featuring escape artist Eugene Mullins. Wed.-Sat.: 7:30pm. Sun.: 2pm. $15/$10 children.
‘POETRIO’ at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Cafe
55 Haywood St., 254-6734, malaprops.com
SU (1/8), 3pm – “POETRIO,” Poetry readings by Jessica Jacobs and Anne Maren-Hogan. Free to attend.
The Madison County Arts Council presents The Kruger Brothers in Concert
90 S. Main St., Marshall, 649-1301, marshallcountyarts.com
SU (1/8), 4pm – Proceeds from this concert featuring The Kruger Brothers benefit The Madison County Arts Council. $35.