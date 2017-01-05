Weekend Picks: Friday, Jan. 6 – Sunday, Jan 8

Abigail Griffin
Mora Contemporary Jewelry is highlighting fiber artist and jeweler Lisa Klakulak during the month of January. The opening reception is Friday, Jan. 6 from 5-8 p.m. Photos of Lisa Klakulak's jewelry courtesy of Mora Contemporary Jewelry
Check out this list of weekend highlights and visit the Mountain Xpress Community Calendar for a complete list of weekend events!

EXHIBITIONS

‘Running From Madness’ at PUSH Skate Shop
25 Patton Ave., 225-5509, facebook.com/PushSkateShop/
Through MO (1/23) – Running From Madness, a group show curated by Maxx Feist.

Lisa Klakulak Jewelry Exhibition at Mora Contemporary Jewelry
9 Walnut St., 575-2294, moracollection.com
Through TU (1/31) – Exhibition of the jewelry of Lisa Klakulak.

Transylvania Vocational Services Exhibit @ TC Arts Council
349 S. Caldwell St., Brevard, 884-2787, tcarts.org
Through FR (1/13) – Transylvania Vocational Services art exhibition. Opening reception: Friday, Jan. 6, noon.

FRIDAY

“Caz-Ma-Tazz." a special musical event featuring three amazing rock-n-roll bands to benefit family members who lost everything in Hurricane Matthew, is being held at the Salvage Station on Friday, Jan. 6 beginning at 7 p.m. The event will be headlined by Artimus Pyle and Friends and will also feature performances by David Earl and the Plowshares and Chappell. Photo of Artiumus Pyle and Friends courtesy of the organizers.
Caz-Ma-Tazz, A Benefit for Hurricane Matthew Victims w/ Artimus Pyle & Friends and More!
eventbrite.com/e/caz-ma-tazz-a-benefit-for-hurricane-matthew-victims-ft-artimus-pyle-and-friends-more-tickets-29896867335
FR (1/6), 6-11pm – Proceeds from “Caz-Ma-Tazz” musical event featuring Artimus Pyle and Friends, David Earl and the Plowshares and Chappell benefit Hurricane Matthew victims. $15/$12 advance. Held at Salvage Station, 468 Riverside Drive

Robert Hicks Author Event at Malaprops Bookstore and Cafe
55 Haywood St., 254-6734, malaprops.com
FR (1/6), 6pm – Robert Hicks presents his novel, The Orphan Mother. Free to attend.

The public is invited to join PARI astronomers for special night sky viewing opportunities four times in January: Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 6, Jan. 7, Jan. 20 and Jan. 21. The events are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on the PARI campus. Reservations are required and can be made at www.pari.edu. For more information contact Sarah Chappell at 828-862-5554 or schappell@pari.edu.
Stargazing at Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute
1 PARI Drive, Rosman, 862-5554, pari.edu
FR (1/6) & SA (1/7), 6-8pm – Stargazing event featuring observations of the crescent Moon, Venus and Mars. Registration required. $15.

Asheville Mardi Gras 12th Night!!
335-3986, ashevillemardigras.org
FR (1/6), 7pm – 7-11pm – “12th Night Celebration” with the crowning of the queen and king of Asheville Mardi Gras. $10. Held at Club Eleven on Grove, 11 Grove St.

Classic World Cinema at Flood Gallery Fine Art Center
2160 US Hwy 70, Swannanoa, 273-3332, floodgallery.org
FR (1/6), 8pm – I was born, but…, film screening. Free to attend.

SATURDAY

‘The Great American Strip-Off!’ at The Magnetic Theatre
375 Depot St., 279-4155, themagnetictheatre.org
THURSDAYS through SATURDAYS (1/5) until (1/21), 9pm – “The Great American Strip-Off,” burlesque improvisation. $24/$21 advance._TFD8617

‘Intro to Beekeeping’ at Hendersonville Community Coop
715 S. Grove St., Hendersonville, 693-0505, hendersonville.coop
SA (1/7), 11am-noon – “Intro to Beekeeping,” workshop. Free to attend.

Milton Harkey Bluegrass presents Dailey and Vincent at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
1913 Hickory Blvd., SE Lenior, broyhillcenter.com
SA (1/7), 7:30pm – Milton Harkey Bluegrass presents Dailey and Vincent. $29/$13 students & children.

‘Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)’ at 35below
35 E. Walnut St., 254-1320, ashevilletheatre.org
FRIDAYS through SUNDAYS (1/6) until (1/22) – Musical of Musicals (The Musical!). Fri. & Sat.: 7:30pm, Sun.: 2:30pm. $20.

SUNDAY

crazy_escapes_new_website_thumbnail-768x510Crazy Escapes: An Escape Artist Production at NC Stage Company
15 Stage Lane, 239-0263, ncstage.org
WEDNESDAY through SUNDAY (1/4) until (1/8) – Crazy Escapes: An Escape Artist Production. Performance featuring escape artist Eugene Mullins. Wed.-Sat.: 7:30pm. Sun.: 2pm. $15/$10 children.

‘POETRIO’ at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Cafe
55 Haywood St., 254-6734, malaprops.com
SU (1/8), 3pm – “POETRIO,” Poetry readings by Jessica Jacobs and Anne Maren-Hogan. Free to attend.

The Madison County Arts Council presents The Kruger Brothers in Concert
90 S. Main St., Marshall, 649-1301, marshallcountyarts.com
SU (1/8), 4pm – Proceeds from this concert featuring The Kruger Brothers benefit The Madison County Arts Council. $35.

