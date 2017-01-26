‘What Matters to Me?': Xpress seeks art, writing for 2017 Kids Issue

Now is the time to submit art, photos, essays and poetry for the 2017 Mountain Xpress Kids Issue.

Each year, Xpress highlights the thoughtful and engaging creative work of area K-12 students in a special issue, which also includes listings of local and regional summer camps. The deadline to submit student work is Friday, Feb. 17.

Theme

This year’s theme is “What Matters to Me?” (Special thanks to Tom Tracy of The Learning Community School in Black Mountain for suggesting this year’s theme.) Kids and teens, here are some ideas to get you started:

• What matters to you in your life? It could be anything ― family, friends, community, church, nature, pets, school, music, art, sports or something completely different. Why is it important to you? What are your thoughts and feelings about it?

• What issue or problem do you care deeply about? How did you get interested in this issue? Why is this important to you? Is there work to be done on this issue? What have you and your friends done or think you could do to have an impact? What could you and your family, classmates, Scouts, teams do?

• What experiences have you had in your life that have made a big impression on you? What difficulties or challenges have you had to overcome? How have those experiences made you realize what is important to you?

Submission guidelines

Essays

Essays should be no more than 350 words (though some exceptions can be made).

Poems

Short-form poetry is preferred, with poems limited to a maximum of 30 lines.

Art

Art should be digitally photographed or scanned, or able to be scanned by Mountain Xpress. Photos of sculptures are also permissible. Artists’ statements are welcome.

Photos

Photos should be high-resolution, digital photos, between 200 KB and 6 MB. (Cellphone setting of “medium” size.) Artists’ statements are welcome.

Deadline

The deadline is Friday, Feb. 17, to be considered for publication in the March 15 issue of Xpress.

Submit your work

Here’s a link for you to upload your work: http://mountainx.com/2017-kids-issue/

Questions?

Email Xpress staffer Tracy Rose @trose@mountainx.com.

We can’t wait to see what local kids and teens have to share!