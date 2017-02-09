From Brevard College:

Brevard College hosts summer job fair

BREVARD – This Valentine’s Day, find a summer job that you love at Brevard College’s annual Summer Job and Camp Fair.

The free fair will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Myers Dining Hall.

Representatives from more than 25 local and regional camps and summer employers in the outdoors industry will be on hand, including City of Asheville, Headwaters Outfitters, Mountain Roots, Inc., Nantahala Outdoor Center, and USA Raft/Mountain River Guides.

Participants will have an opportunity to find out more about each organization and discuss employment opportunities.

For more information, contact Nacole Potts, Director of Career Exploration & Development at Brevard College, 828-884-8249 or pottsna@brevard.edu.

