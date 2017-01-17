Press release from American Folk Art:

The 13th Annual Miniature Show

February 7- February 27, 2017

Show Online: Tuesday February 7, 2017

In the Gallery: Thursday February 9, 2017

Opening Reception: Friday February 10, 2017 5- 7 PM

The highly anticipated 13th Annual Miniatures Show at American Folk Art will feature 14 of the gallery’s artists. Timed in the heart of winter and right before Valentine’s Day, the Miniatures Show has evolved over the years into a welcome tradition; a celebration of love, a desire to gather together to appreciate the smallest and finest things in life.

When creating pieces for this show, these artists, known for vast stores of creativity rather than training, often experiment with new ideas. This experimentation can lead to breakthroughs that contribute to the artist’s vocabulary going forward, or it can lead to a one of a kind example…these surprises make this show a particularly satisfying experience.

The size restrictions of 7 x 9 or less, require small caches of material, often discovered & saved for use in this show. Artists whose paintings you will see include Ellie Ali, Lucy Hunnicutt, Liz Sullivan, Kent Ambler, Mike Ball, Karl Mullen, Ellen Langford, James A Snipe & Wayne Hewell.

American Folk will open the show at WWW.AMERIFOLK.COM at noon on February 7th.

The show will open in the gallery at 64 Biltmore Ave, downtown, at 10 am Thursday, February 9th.

A reception will be held in the gallery Friday, February 10th from 5 – 7pm, 2017.