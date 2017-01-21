Registration is open for the fourth annual Gear Grinder in the Green River Valley, featuring team and individual races for mountain bikers. The Gear Grinder offers mountain bikers the opportunity to compete in this six hour event as individuals or in a duo or team category. The event takes place on Saturday, April 22 at Falling Creek Camp in Zirconia, N.C.

“This event is becoming a favorite among mountain bikers regardless of their skill level, and it’s a fun way to support kids right here in our community,” explained Jodi Grabowski, Gear Grinder Director and Camplify Board Member. “It’s also appealing since it’s a beautiful venue where most people don’t get a chance to ride; the Falling Creek Camp trails created by professional trail designer Todd Branham.”

Camplify welcomes Hunter Subaru as their title sponsor in 2017. “We are grateful for the support from the Hunter Subaru. We have also added a sponsorship level with the goal of engaging area businesses who would like to support Camplify, while enabling employees to come out and represent their organization,” explained Grabowski. For an additional $150 the company will receive promotional consideration in addition to their team entry. “This is a fun way to get your employees out on the trails, while getting exposure for your business.”

Race fees include a complimentary post-race meal and after party. Participants are encouraged to register early as the race is limited to 250 participants. Registration and more information is available at www.GearGrinder.org.

All proceeds from the event benefit Camplify. This non-profit organization partners with Henderson County Public Schools, the Boys and Girls Club and many of the exceptional summer camps in Henderson County to utilize the camping experience to build character, leadership and self-esteem within its participants.