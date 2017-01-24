Startup Sales Bootcamp with Kent Summers February 3 8:30am-4pm , The Collider Kent Summers has founded and sold 3 technology companies and teaches the B2B Sales Bootcamp at Harvard, Wharton, and MIT. On February 3rd , Venture Asheville and RISC Networks will welcome Kent to Asheville to offer this full-day, intensive workshop for Asheville’s own startup and business community.

Financial Tools* February 15 & 22 , 9am-12pm , Mountain BizWorks An introduction to the basic financial management principles that all small business owners should know. Participants will walk away with the tools to understand the basics of business finance so they can make informed decisions on what they need to do to be on a solid footing for organizing and managing their business finances.

ASAP’s 2017 Business of Farming Conference February 25 5am-5pm , AB Tech Conference Center A day of learning and networking for beginning and experienced farmers, as well as those seriously considering farming as a profession. The conference features business and marketing workshops led by regional farmers and professionals on topics ranging from record keeping to social media to farm business planning.

Starts March 3, 9am-12pm , Mountain BizWorks

Alpine is a new 5 week intensive specifically designed for existing entrepreneurs past the start-up phase and are eager to improve their business in a Foundations-like peer setting with their actual numbers and market feedback to work with.

Starts March 3, 9am-12pm , Mountain BizWorks

This course helps aspiring entrepreneurs and existing business owners to create comprehensive business plans in order to start-up, expand, or enhance their businesses.

Starts March 21, 6pm-9pm , Mountain BizWorks