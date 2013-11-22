Asheville High School juniors Brennan Reichmann and Van Arthur recently launched the social media page 828isgreat. They’re using Instagram as the platform: “Local Instagram users are able to submit photos to our page, and we carefully select and display the very best images,” they write in ad email.

While the Instagram page makes for a fantastic photo essay of the local area, Reichmann and Arthur have bigger plans: “Our base foundation is acquiring seed funding for a small amount of shirts, which we would then use to create shirts with our own design, all being from the 828isgreat photos. All credit is given to the original photographer, and we would request explicit permission from all users to print their images on the shirts.”

The duo adds, “We recognize that Asheville has a large percent of income coming from tourism. Asheville is known for it’s beautiful mountains and thriving communities and we found that the most intuitive and simple way to see and talk about places is through image and conversation boards like Instagram. With this, we show the world the true beauty of Asheville through the cameras of the actual citizens.”