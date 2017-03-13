Press release:

Whitewater Rafting and Zipline Guide Training at A-B Tech

In response to the growing whitewater rafting and zipline industry, A-B Tech Community College is offering courses to train guides for these popular area tourist attractions.

Whitewater Rafting Guide training will focus on the fundamentals and skills needed. Learn to read whitewater, use river signals, maneuver and rig rafts, tie knots, work with guests and other basic river operations. Classes meet from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from April 29 to May 21 at the Marshall Outpost of French Broad Rafting and Zipline.

Students must be 18 years old to register and must register in person at one of the following locations: Asheville Campus or A-B Tech Madison. Valid proof of identification will be required at registration.

Zipline Guide will have instructional time in the classroom and on site at French Broad Rafting and Ziplines. This course will meet from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evenings and from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. From March 29 to April 9.

Students must be 18 years of age to register and must register in person at one of the following locations: Asheville Campus or A-B Tech Madison. Upon completion students will be prepared to sit for the Association for Challenge Course Technology (ACCT) Level I Practitioner certification exam.

Funding is available for tuition. Madison County residents should contact Norris Gentry at 828-782-2632 and Buncombe County residents should contact Marie Eller at 828-398-7833. For more information about the classes, call 828-398-7700 or 828-398-7925.

To register visit abtech.edu/ce-registration