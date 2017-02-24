Press release from American Advertising Federation of Asheville:

The American Advertising Federation of Asheville (AAFA) presented the winners of the 2016-2017 American Advertising Awards during their Awards Gala on February 16 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville.

The American Advertising Awards, formerly known as the ADDYs, is among the most prestigious awards programs in the industry. In the local round, marketing and advertising companies from Western North Carolina competed against each other but also against industry standards. By that measure our local competitors did extremely well, taking home three gold and nine silver awards.

“To win an American Advertising Award is so important,” said Aimie Burns, Co-President of AAFA. “It shows your peers and clients that you are capable of producing quality work that stands out in your industry.”

The team at Market Connections of Asheville brought home the most awards, including three Silver Awards for Special Event Material – Card, Invitation or Announcement, “Camp Carol” for Carol King & Associates; Logo Design for D.D. Bullwinkle’s & Moose Tracks” for D.D. Bullwinkle’s; and a Silver Award for Book Design with “Keystone Camp – 100th Anniversary.” Market Connections also took home the “Best of Show” Award for its social media campaign, “Drink It In” for the Transylvania County Tourism Development Authority advertising campaign.

Additional Gold Award winners include Real Digital Production’s Internet Commercial Campaign

“Skyterra Video Marketing Campaign” for Skyterra Wellness Retreat and Weight Loss Spa, and Big Sushi for their Online/Interactive Social Media Campaign, “Exceptional Pets Wanted” for Mixed Pet Veterinary Hospital.

Maggie Valley based marketing agency, Creative Campfire, won two Silver Awards with their Internet Commercial, “HCC Professional Crafts Wood” for Haywood Community College; and for Logo Design, “Canton, NC Rebrand” for the Town of Canton. In addition, Fuse Media’s Public Service Online Firm, Video & Sound “Crispin ”won a Silver Award, and Earth Fare took home three Silver Awards for Print / Branded Content & Entertainment, “Healthy Holidays”; Integrated Branded Content Campaign, “Live Longer with Earthfare”; and Integrated Branded Content Campaign for “What’s in your…?”

All of the entries that were submitted this year’s Asheville American Advertising Awards were judged in Greenville, S.C. by professionals in the advertising field from Washington D.C. and Houston, Texas.

This year’s Gala was sponsored by Asheville production company Milepost 355 and printer Signarama. Asheville voice-over artist, Mike Cooper, served as the event’s MC, providing an even more elegant awards atmosphere.

“This year’s award show continued to push the boundaries of advertising with outstanding creativity from a variety of companies in our area,” said Kathy Hurley, Executive Producer / Founder of Milepost 355. “We salute all the members, entrants and winners of this year’s Award Show as well as a huge round of applause to thank the board of directors, each of the committees and the partner sponsors who put on an excellent show.”

AAFA would like to congratulate the winners, entrants, sponsors, and contributing partners who made this celebration of local creative talent possible. Please visit www.aafasheville.org for more information about the organization as well as upcoming professional development events.