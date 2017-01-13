Press release:

Abby The Spoon Lady stays warm at The Mothlight on Sunday February 12th, 7:30pm

Wintertime is tough for Asheville’s busking community. The steady stream of people on downtown streets dwindles to a trickle as the cold winds find their way through the streets of downtown Asheville. Street music, street entertainment is almost non-existent during this time of year.

In an effort to bring attention to buskers wintertime plight, David Joe Miller Presents the 3rd Encore Performance of “Salvation In Steel,” as Abby the Spoon Lady tells her stories and performs with her band, The Fly By Night Rounders at The Mothlight, 701 Haywood Road in West Asheville on Sunday evening, February 12th at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7pm for general seating. Tickets are on sale now at EventBrite.com for 12.00 each and will be available at the door, the evening of the show, for 15.00 each. All proceeds go directly to The Fly By Night Rounders. The last three shows sold out so buying tickets online is highly recommended.

This is the fourth production of “Salvation In Steel,” a show born out of a desire for Abby’s stories to be heard…. and told. Abby will share stories from the road, stories from the rails and stories from busking across America. Her bandmates and fellow buskers, Chris Rodrequiz and Vaden Landers, will also join in with some stories of their own. The band will also play their favorite busking tunes of old time music weaving stories of certain songs as they perform.

For more information please contact David Joe Miller at davidjoetells@yahoo.com and visit storytellingcalendar.com for other spoken word events in Asheville.