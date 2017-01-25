ABCCM’s New Servant Leadership Center Now Open

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – New offices for Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry are now open at 20 Twentieth Street, off Patton Avenue in West Asheville.

The new building is called the ABCCM Servant Leadership Center, and will house ABCCM’s administrative offices and meeting rooms where ABCCM will host volunteer training sessions. The building will also serve as a strategic planning center for ABCCM and a community gathering place.

“The Servant Leadership Center reflects how ‘those who would be the greatest, should wash the feet of others,’ from John 13:14, or in other words, how we should meet the needs of their neighbors,” says Reverend Scott Rogers, ABCCM’s executive director. “That’s what ABCCM’s congregations, donors, volunteers and leaders strive to do – create opportunities for others to serve their neighbors.”

The site will also eventually be the location of a new warehouse to replace the ABCCM’s longtime warehouse on Coxe Avenue in downtown Asheville. All donations, whether financial or in-kind items such as food, clothes, household items and furniture, will go to the warehouse where they can be gathered in a central place then distributed to our four Crisis Ministries, Medical Ministry, Jail Ministry and Homeless Ministry locations at Steadfast House and the Veterans Restoration Quarters (VRQ). Until the new warehouse is open, donations can be dropped at the Crisis Ministries in Montford, Arden, Weaverville and Hominy Valley; the Medical Ministry at 155 Livingston Street, and the VRQ at 1329 Tunnel Road.

The Servant Leadership Center is open to members of the public. Please call (828) 259-5305 to arrange a visit. The new mailing address is ABCCM, 20 Twentieth Street, Asheville, NC, 28806.

ABCCM’s former offices at 30 Cumberland Avenue are no longer open.