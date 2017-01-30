ABYSA TOPSoccer for Athletes with Special Needs: runs through March 15 , 2017

ABYSA TOPSoccer is a community based soccer program for young athletes with special needs ages 5-18. The emphasis of this program is on development, training, and meaningful participation rather than on competition. ABYSA’s goal is to enable young athletes with disabilities to develop their physical fitness, technical skills, courage, and self-esteem, through the joy and excitement of the game of soccer. You can register a child easily on our website at

www.abysa.org

. The cost of the program is $20.00 and each player will receive a uniform. The program will end with a fun day and pizza party with a medal for each child. Please contact Shane Weems at 828-299-7277 ext. 304 for questions.