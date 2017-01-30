Announcement from Asheville-Buncombe Youth Soccer Association:
ABYSA TOPSoccer for Athletes with Special Needs – run through March 15 , 2017ABYSA TOPSoccer is a community based soccer program for young athletes with special needs ages 5-18. The emphasis of this program is on development, training, and meaningful participation rather than on competition. ABYSA’s goal is to enable young athletes with disabilities to develop their physical fitness, technical skills, courage, and self-esteem, through the joy and excitement of the game of soccer. You can register a child easily on our website at www.abysa.org. The cost of the program is $20.00 and each player will receive a uniform. The program will end with a fun day and pizza party with a medal for each child. Please contact Shane Weems at 828-299-7277 ext. 304 for questions.ABYSA Spring 2017 Recreation Soccer Late Registration is still open: run through Feb 25 , 2017ABYSA Spring Recreation Soccer’s on-time deadline to register has come and gone but ABYSA is still accepting late registrations. ABYSA Recreation Soccer is WNC’s most robust soccer program serving 2500 children each season. Teams are now forming in a neighborhood near you. Programs available from youth through HS age players (March-mid May). Both boys and girls leagues in all age groups. Teams are formed by school and/or geography which allow practices to be close to home. Participating families should expect a call from their coach within a 3-4 of days of registering at this point to be invited out to practice starting the first week of March. Online registration is quick and easy at www.abysa.org. Create an account and register your child today!