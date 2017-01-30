RALEIGH (January 27, 2017) — Despite recent moves by the Trump administration to pull all advertisement and outreach about the deadline to apply for coverage through the Affordable Care Act, advocates are still encouraging consumers to enroll through the deadline on Tuesday, January 31st.

“The Affordable Care Act is still the law,” said Brendan Riley, policy analyst with the NC Justice Center’s Health Advocacy project. “Nothing has been repealed or changed, and North Carolinians should still sign up for affordable health insurance coverage during the remainder of the Open Enrollment period. Affordable options still exist for North Carolinians, and most will not notice any price changes from this past year.”

Anyone who enrolls in coverage by Jan. 31 will be able to use their coverage beginning March 1.

There are a wide variety of resources available so that consumers can feel confident they are choosing the best plan for them and their families. They can apply and shop for plans online at www.HealthCare.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596. Additional in-person assistance options are listed below.

Although there has been substantial media focus on reduced competition among insurance companies and increasing premiums, Tar Heels will still have affordable options to choose from, advocates say. Financial assistance is available to lower the monthly cost of premiums. Most North Carolinians won’t notice any price increases, as financial assistance on the Marketplace will increase to keep up with any increases in premiums.

“Health insurance provides peace of mind, as enrollees enjoy access to necessary services, as well as protection against the unexpected,” Riley said. “An accident or injury can happen at any time, and going uninsured exposes consumers to avoidable medical debt.”

IN-PERSON ASSISTANCE:

Free, expert in-person help is available from navigators and federally-qualified community health centers

Appointments can be scheduled through the NC Navigator hotline at 1-855-733-3711

The Get Covered Connector allows applicants to book an appointment online

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Brendan Riley, brendan@ncjustice.org, 919.861.2074; Julia Hawes, julia@ncjustice.org, 919.863.2406.