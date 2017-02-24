Press release from Darby Communications:

Darby Communications, a boutique public relations agency specializing in the outdoor, fitness and wellness industries, introduces the Stand Up Initiative for 2017. The new program will support environmentally-focused non-profit organizations by providing PR related services to those groups working towards environmental and sustainable advocacy, or the preservation and protection of public lands.

“The environment is woven into the fabric of our industry,” Founder of Darby Communications, Coral Darby states. “The Stand Up Initiative is a way for us to give back to the organizations who stand up for the wild places we all enjoy.”

Darby will select noteworthy organizations that exhibit a goal of protecting clean air, clean water, climate change, and/or deforestation mitigation. Selected recipients will receive the support of a team of experienced PR professionals to assist with fundraising efforts, event promotions, and/or social media campaigns. Interested organizations can apply at www.darbycommunications.com/standup. The application deadline is March 15, 2017.

“We rely on the outdoors to fuel our passions physically, mentally, and professionally,” says Coral Darby. “Our team looks forward to working closely with these non-profits to help share their important work within their communities and the outdoor industry as a whole.”

To learn more about the Stand Up Initiative or to apply please visit www.darbycommunications.com/standup or contact Megan Torgerson at Megan@darbycommunications.com.

About Darby Communications

A public relations firm dedicated to meeting and surpassing the needs of their clientele with customized PR and promotional programs, Darby Communications works with many of the outdoor industry’s most respected companies. The firm’s clients include Astral, Aventura, Ecōths, Feetures!, Granite Gear, Headsweats, Hyland’s, IceMule Coolers, Industrial Revolution, Sierra Designs and Tailwind Nutrition. For more information, visit darbycommunications.com and on Instagram.