Press release from Buncombe County Recreation Services:

Kickball, it’s not just for kids, sign up today and play one of America’s fastest growing adult sports. Games are played Tuesday evenings, for the season. Come join the league, and have fun playing the sport you once played as a kid!

Stay active, live healthy, connect with friends and meet others in a relaxed atmosphere.

Play is like the elementary school game you remember – the one with the big red playground ball. It’s an easy game that is open to all skill levels. Even YOU can be a kickball superstar!

Online registration is open now through April 4th. Visit https://tinyurl.com/j7r4t5s

The cost is $25 per person during early registration. Beginning April 5th the cost will be $35 per person. The season begins Tuesday, April 18th. We will be taking 16 teams with a minimum of 10 players per team. The teams are co-ed so there needs to be three females on the playing field at all times.

Games are played at the Buncombe County Sports Park, Field #8 in Enka beginning Tuesday April 18th at 6pm. Sign up early to assure that your team has the opportunity to play for the championship.

For additional information contact Karla Furnari (828) 250-6705 or

Mac Stanley (828) 250-4269 or by email parks@buncombecounty.org.