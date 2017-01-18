Press release from UNC Asheville:

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UNC Asheville will hold an advance care planning workshop from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Reuter Center on the university campus. This workshop is free and open to the public.

The workshop will feature a panel including physician David Mouw, M.D., Ph.D., now retired from the MAHEC Family Practice Residency faculty, and others experienced in addressing end-of-life issues, such as ethical and legal issues, the uses of advance directives, and how to communicate treatment wishes to family and medical personnel.

Assistance will be provided for those wishing to complete a legally valid advance directive, including the notarization required in North Carolina, using the N.C. Short Form for Advance Care Planning.

For more information on the workshop, including suggested things to do and read in advance, visit olliasheville.com/special-programs or call 828.251.6140.