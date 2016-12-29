Press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services:

This year’s seasonal flu just claimed the life of a Buncombe County resident. This is the first flu related death in Buncombe County this flu season. It is an important reminder for everyone to be immunized against the flu, which can be serious and long-lasting. Providers across the State and locally are seeing increased cases of flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that the flu causes over 200,000 hospitalizations every year.

Instead of risking the flu this holiday, be a hero and protect yourself and those you care about by following these simple steps to prevent spreading and getting the flu:

Get a flu shot Cover your cough Wash your hands Stay home if you’re sick

The flu can cause fever, chills and body aches resulting in missed days of work and school. Doctors recommend that all individuals six months and older get the flu vaccine each and every year. The flu vaccine is designed each year to address current flu strains so it is important to get a flu shot every year.

Flu vaccine is available at the Buncombe County Health and Human Services Immunization Clinic located at 53 S. French Broad Avenue in downtown Asheville, across the street from the United Way offices and Aston Park. Parking is free (located behind the building) and no appointment is necessary – Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Clients are asked to check in by 4:30 p.m. The cost of the flu vaccine at the Immunization Clinic ranges from $38 – $57 depending on the type of flu vaccine received. Flu mist is not available this year. We accept Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance and self-pay (cash, check, debit or credit card). Those with no insurance may qualify for free vaccine based on eligibility. Additionally, flu shots are available at most health care provider offices, pharmacies and grocery stores.

We encourage the community to make the safe choice for themselves and for those they care about. By getting a flu shot, individuals not only protect themselves but also protect vulnerable populations like those with preexisting health conditions, small children and the elderly by reducing the likelihood of spreading the flu.

Please call the Buncombe County Immunization Clinic with questions about the flu immunization at (828) 250-5096. For more information visit our website at www.buncombecounty.org/flu.