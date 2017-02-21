Announcement from Keith Pittman, coach for AHS/SILSA Speech and Debate Team:

The AHS/SILSA Speech and Debate Team had another successful year at the Harvard National Speech and Debate Invitational in Cambridge, Massachusetts over the weekend. Please congratulate the following award winners.

Elizabeth Propst made the final round of Congressional Debate and finished 13th place overall out of an original field of 457.

Isaac Pohl-Zaretsky was a quarterfinalist in Congressional debate.

Mira Carlinnia was an octafinalist (top 16) in Program Oral Interpretation.

Elizabeth Greer and Sawyer Taylor-Arnold were double octafinalists (top 32) in JV Public Forum Debate

Josh Hyman and Emma Cohn were triple octafinalists (top 64) in JV Lincoln Douglas Debate.

The Harvard Invitational is the largest regular season speech and debate tournament in the country with over 3,000 students from all across the United States and several other countries in attendance.

Your coaches for this trip were Keith Pittman, Kim Fink-Adams, Vern Lepa, Will Smith, and Katie Williams.

What an incredible team!