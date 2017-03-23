Press release from UNC Asheville:

Alli Marshall and Deno Trakas will offer a free reading of their works at the next installment of the Writers at Home series, presented by UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program (GSWP), at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café, 55 Haywood Street in Asheville.

Marshall, arts and entertainment editor for Mountain Xpress, also is the author of the 2015 novel, How to Talk to Rockstars, and the 2016 chapbook collection of essays, It All Comes Rushing Back – meditations on love. She won the 2016 Thomas Wolfe Fiction Prize for her short story, Catching Out. She also won the 2016 Shrewd Writer prize and was a runner-up in the annual Broad River Review Rash Award for Fiction, named in honor of Ron Rash. Marshall holds an MFA in creative writing from Goddard College.

Trakas is the author of the new novel Messenger from Mystery, published in January by Story River Books, from the University of South Carolina Press. The novel, both a love story and tale of political intrigue set in the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, was originally spurred by Trakas’ work with students from the Middle East and Latin America during that era. Trakas also is the author of two poetry chapbooks and a nonfiction memoir. He is a five-time winner of the South Carolina Fiction Project Prize. Trakas is the Hoy Professor of American Literature at Wofford College.

This monthly Writers at Home readings are curated and hosted by GSWP director and novelist Tommy Hays. For more information on the series, email thays@unca.edu.