What: Aloft Asheville Downtown celebrates its fifth anniversary this year and is kicking off a year-long series of events with a Polar Bear Plunge in the hotel’s pool located on the rooftop Air Level. General Manager David McCartney will lead the plunge into the pool that is expected to be a very chilly mid-30 degrees.

The event is open to the public and the cost to participate is $5 or the donation of new or gently-used winter clothing (hat, scarfs, mittens, coats, etc.), all of which will be donated to Eblen Charities, a local non-profit that assists tens of thousands of families each year through numerous innovative programs and partnerships.

After the plunge, participants will receive a complimentary hot toddy, which will also be sold for $5 in the WXYZ Bar throughout the day. Participants will need to supply their own towel.

For more information about Aloft Asheville Downtown, visit www.aloftashevilledowntown.com or www.facebook.com/aloftasheville.