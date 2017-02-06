Press release from Catawba Science Center:

The 25th annual BoBfest will be held for the first time in Hickory, NC at Catawba Science Center on Saturday, February 18th, 2017. BoBfest is a regional gathering of amateur astronomers, and open to anyone who is interested in astronomy. Doors will open from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm. BoBfest is free and open to the public. The event will feature presentations, astrophotography displays, and door prizes. Vendors and exhibitors, including Camera Concepts, Barnes & Noble, and Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute will also be present, as well as information about local events and facilities, and the chance to engage with amateur and professional astronomers from the region.

There will be activities for the whole family. Hickory Public Library and Catawba Science Center staff will be heading up family activities such as crafts and experiments related to astronomy. Attendees ranging from professional astronomers to those who simply have an interest in astronomy are welcome. Anyone looking into astronomy as a hobby is urged to come and ask questions of the more experienced astronomers. “BoBfest at its roots, is a fun event with activities for the entire family. It explores all aspects of astronomy, and is a great chance to catch up and connect with regional astronomers. Visitors come from all over North Carolina and the surrounding areas, and you meet a wide variety of people,” says Joe Heafner, president of the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club.

The key note speakers at this year’s event will be Jim Craig, Planetarium Director at the James H. Lynn Planetarium of the Schiele Museum, speaking on Robots in Space, and Thomas A. Lesser, Ed.D., Volunteer at Catawba Science Center, formerly Senior Lecturer at the American Museum-Hayden Planetarium, speaking on the August 2017 Solar Eclipse. There will also be various afternoon forums with different speakers covering topics from the NASA Night Sky, to Building Solar Eclipse Viewers, the Effects of Exposure on Astrophotography, A Brief History of the Solar System, and much more. In addition to the key note speakers and various afternoon forums on astronomy topics, there will be solar observing available. Special presenters for the solar observing this year will be Randy and Pamela Shivak from Arizona. Randy is a long time solar astronomer, imager and telescope maker. Pamela is the co-owner of the SOLARACTIVITY Facebook group, the Solar Sidewalk Astronomer’s Coordinator, social media gal for Daystar Filters and a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador.

Tickets will be sold for a wide variety of door prizes for only $1 per ticket. Door prizes range from astronomy materials and merchandise, to telescopes, items from local businesses, and more! Since the event is free to the public, the money from the door prize donations will help fund the event and any interested vendors or door prize donors may contact bobfestastro@gmail.com. While BoBfest is free to everyone, participants are encouraged to pre-register online at www.catawbasky.org/bobfest. Pre-registrants will receive a free registration packet at the event, filled with information and gifts including a pair of solar eclipse glasses, an admission pass to CSC’s exhibit areas, and an event bookmark.

For a more detailed schedule of the events, visit www.catawbasky.org/bobfest. Groucho’s Deli will have staff on hand till 10:00 am to take lunch orders from those who wish to purchase lunch and have it delivered. Special planetarium features, including children’s shows, star talks, and laser shows will be shown throughout the day every 45 minutes in the Millholland Planetarium. The Lucile Miller Observatory at Maiden Middle School in nearby Maiden, NC will be open for observing at 7:00 p.m. with members of the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club.

BoBfest is presented by the Cleveland County Astronomical Society, Catawba Science Center, Hickory Public Library, and the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club. The Catawba Valley Astronomy Club meets on the second Thursday of each month at 7:30 p.m. For more information visit their website at www.catawbasky.org. More details on BoBfest are available at the website www.catawbasky.org/bobfest/ .