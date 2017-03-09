Press release:

Winner of American Idol Season 12, Candice Glover, is headed to Asheville to deliver a soulful live performance at New Mountain Asheville on Friday, March 24, 2017.

Talented local performers, “Lyric” and “Rhoda Weaver and the Soulmates” will open the show. They will then join Candice Glover on stage for special performances. The combination of these three powerful voices on stage will make for a magical evening.

“Candice Glover is blessed with a voice that moves mountains and heals the human spirit. A gem to the music world.” American Idol Season 13 Winner and Asheville native, Caleb Johnson.

Every ticket includes a meet and greet with Candice Glover after the show. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase on Eventbrite.com: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/candice-glover-live-tickets-30940567069?aff=eac2.