Meet Your Dog – An Introduction to the Science Underlying Your Dog’s Behavior

Free public lecture on Jan. 27 explores game-changing scientific insights into dog behavior for dog owners and our greater dog-friendly community

ASHEVILLE, NC – Jan. 11th, 2017: The Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) and The Collider announce their next co-hosted installment of Beer City Science Pub, the free Friday night guest speaker series, with a program on Friday, Jan. 27 titled “Meet Your Dog – An Introduction to the Science Underlying Your Dog’s Behavior.” AMOS and The Collider are partnering with The Dog Door and Asheville Humane Society in hosting this event.

This is a special edition of Beer City Science Pub as AMOS and The Collider partner with The Dog Door and Asheville Humane for an evening of science, dogs, beverages and food. In this event, free and open to the public, Kim Brophey, Applied Ethologist, nationally awarded behavior consultant (CDBC), and owner of The Dog Door will present on her interdisciplinary scientific approach to understanding dog behavior. Dogs’ behavior is affected by a number of factors including Learning, Environment, Genetics, and Self (L.E.G.S.®).

L.E.G.S.® provides owners with a practical guide to an understanding of behaviors using sound science. Brophey will be detailing her scientific approach and highlight the groundbreaking “Life Worth Living” initiative of the Asheville Humane Society, as well as the collaborative efforts for a national launch of Asheville as the official “Dog City, USA.”

The program takes place at The Collider in downtown Asheville, on the top floor of the Wells Fargo building at 1 Haywood St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for light refreshments, including beer provided by Asheville Brewing Alliance; the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Prior to the 5:30 p.m. Beer City Science Pub event, AMOS will be co-hosting an adoption event with the Asheville Humane Society. This event will be located in the lobby of AMOS from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., as dogs from the Asheville Humane Society eagerly await their forever home. AMOS and The Collider politely request that no dogs attend the Beer City Science Pub event.

This is the fourth year AMOS has collaborated with local scientists and breweries to present on the Beer City Science Pub series. The Collider, an innovation center for climate solutions is partnering with the museum to co-host the 2016-17 series. The two nonprofit organizations are located in the same building; AMOS on the ground floor at 43 Patton Ave., and The Collider on the top floor, overlooking Pritchard Park.

For more information about AMOS, Beer City Science Pub, or the Dog Adoption Event please contact Cory Van Auken, cvanauken@ashevillescience.org or (828) 254-7162.