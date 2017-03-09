Press release:

The Southern Appalachians During the Ice Age



Free public lecture on Mar. 24th explores the flora, fauna, and landscape of the Southern Appalachians during the last glacial maximum.

ASHEVILLE, NC – Mar. 9th, 2017: The Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) and The Collider announce their next co-hosted installment of the AMOS Science Pub, the free Friday night guest speaker series, with a program on Mar. 24th titled, “The Southern Appalachians During the Ice Age” with former Colburn Museum’s Executive Director, Dan Lazar.

Dan Lazar will detail the flora and fauna found in this region twenty thousand years ago, during the most recent glacial maximum. He will present evidence suggesting the former occurrence of now-extinct species such as the Jefferson’s Ground Sloth, a 9ft long giant ground slot, and the American Mastodon, a large extinct elephant-like mammal. Also included will be images of ice-age species still surviving in our Southern Mountains.

The program takes place at The Collider in downtown Asheville, on the top floor of the Wells Fargo building at 1 Haywood St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for light refreshments, including beer provided by Asheville Brewing Alliance; the program begins at 6:30p.m.

This is the fourth year AMOS has collaborated with local scientists and breweries to present on the AMOS Science Pub series. The Collider, an innovation center for climate solutions is partnering with the museum to co-host the 2017 series. The two nonprofit organizations are located in the same building; AMOS on the ground floor at 43 Patton Ave., and The Collider on the top floor, overlooking Pritchard Park.

For more information about AMOS, the AMOS Science Pub, or The Collider contact Cory Van Auken, cvanauken@ashevillescience.org or (828) 254-7162×3.

More about Asheville Museum of Science

Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) is the re-branded and expanded Colburn Earth Science Museum, now in its spacious new location at 43 Patton Ave., in downtown Asheville. AMOS has served Asheville and the Western North Carolina region for more than 55 years and offers interactive exhibits and programming that go beyond earth science, into life science disciplines and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math). Exhibits include interactive displays on the French Broad River, Appalachian forestry, weather, geology and paleontology, among others. Learn more at ashevillescience.org, or like them on Facebook: @AshevilleMuseumofScience and Twitter @Avl_Science.

More about The Collider

The Collider is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, non-advocacy innovation center focused on climate. Located in the heart of downtown “Climate City,” Asheville, N.C., The Collider exists to accelerate climate solutions through innovation, collaboration, and education, offering cowork, business, and event space. Learn more at TheCollider.org or contact us at 828-CLIMATE or info@thecollider.org. The Collider is on Facebook: @TheCollider.Asheville and Twitter: @TheCollider.AVL.