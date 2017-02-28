Press release Anam Cara Theatre Co.:

Prairie Fire By Ryan Madden (local Asheville playwright)

Directed by Peter Lundblad

Tuesday, February 28 @ 6pm and 7:30pm

Wednesday, March 1 @ 6pm

At Colourfield (54 Ravenscroft Dr., Asheville, NC 28801)

Performance Dates: April 21, 22, 28, 29, May 5, 6 at Toy Boat Community Art Space

ABOUT AUDITIONS:

Prairie Fire auditions will focus on ensemble work, physical comedy, and handling witty writing. Sides will be provided. 5-8 roles, open casting for any gender and age.

Script upon request, email:

dantesitch@anamcaratheatre.org

Audition Location: Colourfield (54 Ravenscroft Dr., Asheville, NC 28801)

Dates and Times: February 28th at 6pm & 7:30pm and March 1st at 6pm.

Sign up: Walk-ins will be accepted, but priority will be given to those with appointments. Please sign up for a time slot by emailing info@anamcaratheatre.org

We are also accepting applications for all production positions (Assistant Director, all designers, Stage Manager, board ops, etc.). Please inquire at info@anamcaratheatre.org.

SHOW DATES:

April 21, 22, 28, 29, May 5, 6

All performances at 8pm at Toy Boat Community Art Space

ABOUT THE PLAY:

“A single spark can start a prairie fire,” noted Chairman Mao. In a board room high above a city in revolt, a noble band of executives soldier bravely forward through the 9 o’clock meeting. Rioting and bloodshed will do nothing to deter these proud corporate warriors from bearing witness to the quarterly report. In that well-furnished fiery crucible of profit margins and cost analysis, these three VP’s will reexamine the importance of capitalist values in a world gone mad. Prairie Fire is an absurdist dark comedy inspired by the writings of The Weather Underground.

Joyce: Polite, Proper. Always trying to be a peacekeeper, but just a cog in the machine.

Kissling: Stern and blunt with a high degree of snark.

Marin: Passive, slightly addled, and everything has a slight sense of unsure confusion to it.

Sir: He built this company with his own two hands. He’s the type of guy that can inspire adoration from all associates and underlings while still maintaining a quiet disdain for any underlings too far below him on the company hierarchy chart.

Craig: An intern fresh out of a liberal arts degree. He took a free position in the city because that’s where it feels like his dreams probably are, whatever they might be.

Anam Cara produces experimental theatre that empowers artists, promotes equality, challenges thinking and transforms community. We provide a safe space for artists and audiences to take risks, grow, and collaborate.