Press release from UNC Asheville:

Andrew Jones, co-director of Climate Interactive, will discuss global climate change and the “Top 10 Reasons for Hope for Our Climate,” from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at UNC Asheville’s Highsmith Union, in the Swannanoa River Room 104. This event is sponsored by the Student Environmental Center, a student organization at UNC Asheville, and is free and open to everyone.

Climate Interactive, co-founded by Jones, is a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit with an office in The Collider in downtown Asheville.

Jones is a system dynamics modeler, keynote speaker and designer of simulation-based learning environments. Prior to his work at Climate Interactive, Jones was program director for 12 years at the Sustainability Institute in South Carolina. He currently is an adjunct instructor in system dynamics and sustainability at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and has taught classes at UNC Asheville. He has also served as an adjunct instructor at MIT, where he earned a Master of Science in system dynamics.

“Drew’s presence will be a powerful opportunity to learn how our environment is rapidly changing, and what directions, if the current trends continue, the Earth’s biosphere is heading towards,” said Dan Zehr, project coordinator for the Student Environmental Center and a senior at UNC Asheville. “Drew will be able to give pertinent information that will help to guide our own individual efforts to bring about beneficial change. The night’s events will begin with a presentation by Drew and culminate in an open question-and-answer period.”

The Student Environmental Center at UNC Asheville, a student-run organization, strives to provide an opportunity for students and members of the greater community to come together and learn through interactive events and programs.

For more information contact the Student Environmental Center at sec@unca.edu.