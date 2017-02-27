Press release from Kim Roney for Asheville campaign:

Kim Roney for Asheville and the campaign to Be ‘Bout it Being Better are hosting a special evening of solo performances by Asheville’s own Angel Olsen and Greg Cartwright!

Kim Roney for Asheville presents:

Solo performances by Angel Olsen and Greg Cartwright

w/ DJ Malinalli and Devyn Marzuola

10 March 2017 – The Orange Peel – $20

8pm Doors & DJs – 10pm Live Music

Tickets and info at https://kimroneyforasheville.com/2017/02/presents/

Angel Olsen will perform a rare, solo set while on break from touring her critically-acclaimed album, MY WOMAN. This is a special chance to catch Angel’s sultry rock-n-roll before she heads out on the Summer festival circuit.

Greg Cartwright, of the Oblivians and Reigning Sound, will bring his one-man, garage rock set that you have to be in the room to witness!

AshevilleFM’s DJ Malinalli and Devyn Marzuola will start the night with a party vibe as we gather community together to talk about what makes Asheville special! A voter registration table will be on site with volunteers to guide interested folks through the easy process, and there will be cool t-shirts as well as FREE stickers and buttons to pick up too.

From Kim: “I hope you’ll join me for this fun night to celebrate community through music at The Orange Peel! Angel and Greg are inspirations to me as a musician and as a person: always pushing themselves to be better, never settling for less.”

Tickets go on sale through KimRoneyforAsheville.com starting Monday, February 27th at Noon.