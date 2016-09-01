Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (September 1, 2016): On August 24th the Asheville Police Department (APD) responded to the area of River Ridge Apartments in reference to three suspicious persons checking car door handles in the parking lot of the apartment complex. While on-scene APD officers located the suspects, all juveniles, and took them into custody. The three juveniles had items in their possession that linked them to a larceny of a motor vehicle that had just been reported on West Maple Drive in East Asheville. Upon further investigation two of the suspects admitted to involvement in over sixty (60) incidents of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and two (2) incidents of breaking and entering of a commercial building. All of these incidents occurred in East Asheville within the past month.

Cases and Charges

Azalea Road Soccer Complex Breaking and Entering (16-019154) – All three (3) suspects are charged with: Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit Larceny and Larceny After Breaking and Entering.

Grassy Branch Baptist Church Breaking and Entering (16-021040) – All three (3) suspects charged with Breaking and Entering a Place of Worship.

West Maple Drive Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle at (16-021030) – All three (3) suspects charged with Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle.

All three suspects stated that they would walk through areas where a number of vehicles were parked and check car door handles until they found unlocked doors. The Asheville Police Department encourages everyone to lock their vehicles and place all valuable items in the trunk, out of plain sight. Always remember to “Secure It, Lock It”!