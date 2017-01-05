From Asheville Police Department:

APD Graduates 13 New Recruits

(ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Jan 5, 2017) – On January 5th, 2017; at 10:00am, the Asheville Police Department graduated 13 new recruits through the AB Tech, Basic Law Enforcement Training Program. Each new trainee received over 700 hours of training in areas such as Criminal law, Driving, Self-Defense, De-escalation Techniques, Emotional Intelligence, Firearms, and Search and Seizure laws.

The trainee’s will now be assigned to their individual districts for approx. 16 weeks of intensive, hands on training under the supervision and evaluation of a Field Training Officer.

Speakers at the ceremony included Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan, NC Highway Patrol Captain Albert Eastwood, and Chief Tammy Hooper from the Asheville Police Department. Chief Hooper emphasized with the trainee’s the importance of treating everyone with dignity and respect; as well as maintaining their own physical and mental wellbeing.

For more information on a career with the Asheville Police Department, please visit the City Asheville webpage at governmentjobs/careers/ashevillenc for basic requirements. Individuals can also contact Lt. Don Eberhardt or Sgt Tammy Flanigan-Bryson in our Training and Recruitment department at 1-828-259-5468 or 1-828-259-5899.