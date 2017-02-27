Press release from Asheville Police Department:
Asheville, NC (February 26, 2017): On Saturday, February 25th at approximately 8:30 p.m. Charles Anthony Wood was crossing I-240 eastbound near exit 3, on foot, when he was struck by a vehicle. Wood succumbed to his injuries on scene. Wood was 41 years of age and lived in Asheville.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time.
