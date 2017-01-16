Press release from Asheville Police Department:

On Sunday, January 15, 2017 at approximately 4:49 p.m.; the Asheville Police Department received a call at 21 Eagles Nest Lane, for a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival officers discovered a deceased female inside the vehicle. The victim is Patricia Patterson, 54 years old, of Asheville.

The death is being ruled as suspicious at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Investigators are asking for anyone who had seen Ms. Patterson recently or observed any suspicious activity in the area of Eagles Nest Lane to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or crime stoppers at 828-255-5050