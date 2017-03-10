Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a Hit and Run collision.

On Monday, 02-06-2017, at approx. 5:00pm, the Asheville Police Department responded to White Pine Dr. and Tunnel Rd. in East Asheville, in reference to a Hit and Run. Upon arrival, police discovered a pedestrian victim suffering from what was later revealed to be a broken arm.

The victim and witnesses at the scene described the suspect vehicle as a gold in color, 4 door sedan, (possibly a Chevrolet Malibu or Impala); being driven by an older white male with a white male passenger. After initially stopping to see if the victim was hurt, the driver then left the area driving towards S. Tunnel Rd.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who may have information reference this matter is urged to call Crimestoppers at 255-5050, or Officer Carrie Lee at 251-4099.