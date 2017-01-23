From Asheville Police Department:

APD Investigating Tractor Trailer Collision

(ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Jan 23, 2017) – On Monday, January 23, 2017 at approx.. 9:02 am; Asheville Police received a call reference an overturned Tractor Trailer dangling precariously over the Tunnel on Tunnel Rd. Upon arrival, units immediately closed Tunnel Rd. in both directions at the Tunnel.

The investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, Ricky Clayton, 40, from Dade City, FL; had just picked up his girlfriend, April Paine, 45, also of Dade City, FL; at the bus station on Tunnel Rd., just prior to the collision. Not being familiar with the area, the driver proceeded up Beaucatcher Rd., and over the Tunnel; where he went left of center and off the embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn.

The driver was transported to Mission Hospital with a concussion and laceration to his left arm. The passenger was also transported for a contusion from the seat belt, on her torso.

The driver is being charged by APD for being “Left of Center”. The NCDMV Motor Carrier Unit will inspect the vehicle upon recovery for further violations and charges.

Recovery efforts are still underway, and will continue into the evening. The public is asked to avoid the area if at all possible and chose alternate routes until the scene is cleared.